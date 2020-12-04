LONDON – Ryanair (FR) today announced its new base in Venice-Treviso (TFS), which will open on March 30, 2021, with two based aircraft.

The launch includes an investment of US$200m and 45 routes that will connect TFS both nationally and internationally with over 20 countries across Europe.

Summer Season 2021 in the Veneto region

The company’s summer season 2021 in Veneto will include:

New base in TFS from 30 March 2021

2 airports Venice Marco Polo (VCE) and Verona (VRN), with additional flights

60 routes 15 national / 45 international

18 new routes

Over 20 connected countries

60 new direct jobs

Over 2,000 indirect jobs

Summer Season 2021 in Venice, Treviso and Verona

Summer season 2021 in TFS:

2 based aircraft (US$200m investment) as of March 30, 2021

45 seasonal routes – 6 national / 39 international

18 new (3 national, 15 international), including leisure and business destinations such as Alghero, Alicante, Frankfurt-Hahn, Paphos, Pescara, Riga, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki, Trapani.

Summer season 2021 in VCE:

6 S21 routes (4 national / 2 international)

Increased frequencies on 3 routes, including Barcelona (up to 10 per week), London Stansted (up to 19 per week) and Palermo (up to 12 per week).

Summer season 2021 in VRN:

9 S21 routes (5 domestic / 4 international)

Increased frequencies on 2 routes, including Birmingham (up to 2 per week) and Cagliari (up to 4 per week).

Statement from Ryanair

Eddie Wilson, CEO at FR, said, “We are delighted to launch our 15th Italian base which represents a $200 m investment at TFS.”

“We have a strong affiliation with TFS, since FR’s first flight to Italy in 1998 was from London Stansted (STN) to TFS. Italy is one of FR’s largest markets and we want to continue supporting economic recovery and regional and international connectivity across the country.”

Wilson also said, “We are delighted to conclude this long-term investment with SAVE Group in developing connections with the Veneto Region based on efficient operations and competitive airport charges, paving the way for traffic growth and new routes in FR’s 15th Italian base.”

Statement from SAVE Group

Enrico Marchi, President of SAVE Group, said “FR’s announcement today confirms the airline’s attention and commitment to our territory and is even more significant in this continuing crisis that still affects our lives.”

“In recent years with FR we have achieved and shared important objectives, but what we are presenting today takes on a particular value, it is a window to the future, a statement of positivity that projects us into a dimension of rediscovered normality.”

“The news on the availability of the vaccine supports us in this perspective of starting the next summer season with the new FR base in TFS and with the wide range of national and international flights that the company will operate in VCE and VRN, in an effective logic of the airport system of the North East airport pole.”

Marchi also said, “On the occasion of a recent meeting with the press in the presence of the Mayor of Treviso, who has the future of the airport very much at heart and had long hoped for the opening of a FR base, I had anticipated news that confirmed our Group’s commitment also to the resumption of the Canova business.”

“It is our habit to keep our commitments, through a never rushed work, made of in-depth analysis and accurate assessments, and today it is with great satisfaction that we confirm what we have promised, announcing with FR the activation of the new base at TFS.”

“An operation that is the result of valuable team work, which will expand the range of destinations of the TFS, also in view of future appointments that will involve our region, first of all the 2026 Winter Olympics.”

