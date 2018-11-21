Ryanair To Launch Manchester – Kyiv Service

LONDON – Ryanair will be launching direct flights between Manchester Airport and Kyiv, Ukraine next year. Starting April 2019, the twice-weekly service will operate alongside the new Summer 2019 schedule put out by the carrier out of Manchester.



Kyiv joins Bordeaux, Gothenburg, Marrakech, Marseille, Nantes & Thessaloniki as part of the seven new routes in the new schedules, meaning up to 62 routes in total will be on the airline’s portfolio.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely commented on this new route launch, pointing out that it will be the first direct service from the UK’s North West to Kyiv.



Kiely also went on to say he was “pleased to announce another new Manchester route” as this now concludes the Summer 2019 schedule launches out of Manchester for now.



Julian Carr, the Aviation Director for Manchester Airport expressed gratitude to the carrier to launching this route, saying it “is currently unserved and will open up Ukraine for the 22 million people” in the Manchester catchment area”.



Ryanair predicts that it will deliver up to 5.4 million passengers through Manchester Airport this year, which will no doubt contribute to a boost in passenger numbers for the airport as a whole.



The Irish Low-Cost carrier also included what was on offer for fliers from Manchester as part of its ‘Always Getting Better Program’ featuring reduced check-in baggage fees and booked rooms through the airline’s website at discounted rates.



In all, this is another significant route launch for the airport but also for Ryanair, who will be wanting to boost its passenger numbers as much as possible while Manchester will be wanting to expand beyond its catchment area overseas.



It will be interesting to see how this Kyiv route will do in particular, especially with the fact that it was previously unserved in the North West.

