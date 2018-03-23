Airways Magazine

Ryanair to Launch 15 Routes from Kiev and Lviv

March 23
08:41 2018
MIAMI — Irish low-cost carrier, Ryanair, just announced 15 new routes from the 36th country of its network, Ukraine, starting in October 2018.

Ukraine two major airports will offer service to 800,000 Ryanair customers, according to the airline expectations, with the ten new routes that are to be operated from Kiev and five from Lviv.

Volodymyr Omelyan, Infrastructure Minister, said “Ryanair’s entry to Ukraine is the most important event for the national airspace over the past 20 years. Europe’s largest low-cost airline begins its operations at Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) and Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport (Lviv).”

The new 32 weekly services from Kiev will benefit 550,000 passengers with a four weekly flight to Barcelona and Warsaw; thrice weekly to Bratislava, Krakow, Stockholm, Vilnius, and Wroclaw; two weekly flight to Gdansk and Poznan; and five weekly flight to London Stansted.

Additionally, Ryanair will serve 14 weekly flights to five different destinations from Lviv airport. The thrice-weekly flights to Dusseldorf, Krakow, Warsaw and the two weekly services to London Stansted and Memmingen, will transport at least 250,000 passengers.

 

“For Ukrainians, Ryanair’s arrival brings about the opportunity to travel cheaply and safely. For the country, it means the development of the aviation industry and the network of regional airports. For business, it points to a free and competitive market, with rules of fair play. For visitors, you can fly to Ukraine at the lowest fares and discover its openness, beauty and business opportunities,” added Omelyan.

Ryanair connects 35 countries across 87 bases in Europe, making over 2000 flights with an all-Boeing fleet of 420 aircraft.

