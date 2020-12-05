LONDON – Irish LCC Ryanair (FR) will close its Vienna base at the end of the year, the staff either moving to Dublin, Athens or Thessaloniki.

Those or all Vianna workers who are not tranfered to the aforementioned bases would also risk losing their jobs at FR.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-DHT on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Ryanair Aircraft Based in Vienna

Three Boeing 737-8AS DACs were based in Vienna. From January 1, FR subsidiaries Ryanair Lauda Europe (Malta) and Buzz (Poland) will be operational in Vienna. Aircraft from Malta Air and Ryanair DAC will be used for the operations there.

They will not be based in the federal capital but will fly to Vienna from other bases. As the branches are all active with FR flight numbers, they are formally regarded as Ryanair flights operated by a subsidiary under a wet-lease agreement.

Featured imageÑ Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-DHS taxing for take-off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

