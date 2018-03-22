Ryanair Takes Action Against French ATC Unions’ Strikes

MIAMI — Irish low-cost carrier, Ryanair, called on the French Government and European Commission “to take immediate action” on Thursday’s French ATC unions strike.

Teachers, train conductors, and airline controllers made a huge protest across France, disrupting transport and public services against President Emmanuel Macron’s reform drive.

According to this, French civil aviation authorities issued instructions for airlines to reduce flights to and from French airports during this strike period. It includes a 30% operations reduction at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Orly airports (ORY), Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, and Toulouse.

This is not the first time Ryanair calls upon a commission to ask for measures that reduce the impact of these strikes for carriers, as well as other European airlines have repeatedly required for this as the ATC strikes are becoming frequent.

The Irish carrier asked the commission for French ATC unions to engage in binding arbitration instead of strikes, as to also allow Europe’s other ATCs to operate overflights over France during the protest and protect French overflights (under minimum service obligations) during these.

Ryanair today (21 Mar) called on the French Government and European Commission to take immediate action to prevent the skies over Europe being closed yet again tomorrow by French ATC unions. Read more here: https://t.co/Bml6430RVn pic.twitter.com/MIndJSlDFg — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 21, 2018

“Ryanair regrets that it has been forced to cancel a number of flights on Thursday to, from and over France. Affected customers have been notified and advised of their options by email and SMS text message to the contact details provided at the time of booking. Further cancellations and delays are possible as French ATC unions yet again close the skies over Europe,” stated the airline.

On prevention, Ryanair advised all customers to check the status of their flight on their website before going to the airport and urged customers to sign the A4E “Keep Europe’s Skies Open” petition, which will be presented to the European Commission when a million signatures are accrued.

“We again urge European consumers to sign the A4E online petition, Keep Europe’s Skies Open, (http://www.keepeuropesskiesopen.com/) to help protect Europe from repeated disruption by ATC unions. Enough is enough,” said Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs.

He also added: “yet again, thousands of European consumers will have their travel plans disrupted by a tiny group of French ATC unions going on strike this week. As a result, we regret we’ve been forced to cancel a number of flights on Thursday, 22nd March.”

The strike was expected to lead to the cancellation of 60% of fast trains, 75% of inter-city trains and about 30% of Paris airports’ flights throughout the day.