Ryanair to Take on IALPA in Christmas Pilot Strikes

MIAMI – Ryanair has announced they received notice from the Aer Lingus pilots union (IALPA) of a 24-hour strike that will take place on Wednesday, December 20th, 2017.

The strike will be made by pilots that are directly employed by Ryanair highlighting some of the significant protests that are coming up to the Christmas period.

Ryanair has “welcomed’ this, and claimed that this strike is about union recognition for IALPA and not about pay conditions that have been the talk all throughout this year.

The carrier said that Ryanair pilots in Dublin can earn between 150,000 and 190,000 euros per year for working a double bank holiday weekend every week and on top of that have been offered a 20% pay increase.

This pay increase has been compared to IALPA’s recommendation of 3% to Aer Lingus pilots.

Ryanair believes that this disruption will be minimal as only 28% of the 300 Dublin pilots support IALPA. On top of this, Ryanair’s Belfast, Cork and Shannon bases have already agreed on the 20% pay increases.

In a statement, they said that “Ryanair believes this will largely be confined to a small group of pilots who are working their notice and will shortly leave Ryanair; so they don’t care how much upset they cause colleagues or customers”, which remarks the supposed aggression these pilots are taking against the Irish carrier.

As a result, Ryanair has threatened that any pilots who will strike, will not be eligible for the agreed benefits, which include the 5on/4off rosters, certain pay benefits until they choose to return to the 25-year established practice of dealing directly with the airline.

The carrier finally added that they will not “recognize an Aer Lingus pilot union, no matter how often or how long this tiny minority try to disrupt our flights.”

Ryanair is not going to back down; they are confident that they can roster enough pilots to counteract any heavy disruption that would be expected from this. Considering IALPA is more Aer Lingus backed, could this show an element of competition trying to get in the way?

The notice says that they got the mandate to strike based on the following:

Continue to fail to recognize the EERC (European Employee Representative Council) or IALPA as the representative body for pilots in Ryanair including IALPA’s members. Commence disciplinary proceedings or disciplinary action against any IALPA member as a result of the current dispute. Reduce in any way the pay, terms, and conditions of employment of any member of IALPA, the IALPA (Ryanair) Company Council or the EERC as a result of the current dispute.

The strike is to last 24 hours beginning from 0001hrs and will consist of members employed directly by Ryanair who are part of the IMPACT division of IALPA. Picketing is also to take place outside of their headquarters, which will be following the Industrial Relations Act 1990.

The wording of the notice at the end said “We will further notify you of additional strike days in due course” as a warning.

IALPA is willing to strike even closer towards Christmas; such an important time when passengers are wanting to be home for Christmas without any delays whatsoever.