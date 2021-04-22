LONDON – Ryanair (FR) announced its 2021 summer operation and a new summer route from Naples (NAP) to Santorini (JTR), totaling 11 new connections.

These new routes include a number of summer destinations such as Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, Zadar and Zante, all active from June onwards.

One of the largest operator in the history. Ryanair’s Boeing 737-8AS taking off from Milan Bergamo airport from Runway 28. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Naples Summer Flights Schedule

The company’s operations for the summer 2021 on Naples will include:

4 based aircraft

Over 140 weekly flights

48 routes in total

11 new routes

Increase in frequencies to Budapest (up to 3 flights per week), Milan Bergamo (up to 16) and Venice (up to 10)

Connections with tourist destinations such as Marseille and Palma de Mallorca, with ideal destinations for a city ​​breaks such as Edinburgh and Lisbon, as well as domestic connections with Alghero and Cagliari

Ryanair EI-DCL Boeing 787-8AS. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Statement From Ryanair

“As vaccination efforts continue over the next few months, air traffic is expected to expand this summer,” FR Commercial Director Jason Mc Guinness said.

“We are pleased to announce an additional route from NAP to JTR, operating twice a week from July as part of our expanded schedule for summer 2021.”

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS in Naples Capodichino Airport Photo: Marco Macca

Statement From Naples Airport

“The wide range of flights is a confirmation of the dynamism and reactive capability of the aerial business, ready to grasp and anticipate consumer trust signals,” said GESAC CEO Roberto Barbieri.

Since its arrival in Naples in 2017, FR has carried over six million passengers to and from the city, significantly increasing citizen and business mobility and contributing to the growth of all tourism industries, with major jobs implications.

Barbieri added that a rapid vaccination program, “combined with the strict health protection measures implemented both on land and on board, would allow for a gradual recovery and continuous air connectivity.”