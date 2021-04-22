LONDON – Ryanair (FR) announced its 2021 summer operation and a new summer route from Naples (NAP) to Santorini (JTR), totaling 11 new connections.
These new routes include a number of summer destinations such as Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, Zadar and Zante, all active from June onwards.
Naples Summer Flights Schedule
The company’s operations for the summer 2021 on Naples will include:
- 4 based aircraft
- Over 140 weekly flights
- 48 routes in total
- 11 new routes
- Increase in frequencies to Budapest (up to 3 flights per week), Milan Bergamo (up to 16) and Venice (up to 10)
- Connections with tourist destinations such as Marseille and Palma de Mallorca, with ideal destinations for a city breaks such as Edinburgh and Lisbon, as well as domestic connections with Alghero and Cagliari
Statement From Ryanair
“As vaccination efforts continue over the next few months, air traffic is expected to expand this summer,” FR Commercial Director Jason Mc Guinness said.
“We are pleased to announce an additional route from NAP to JTR, operating twice a week from July as part of our expanded schedule for summer 2021.”
Statement From Naples Airport
“The wide range of flights is a confirmation of the dynamism and reactive capability of the aerial business, ready to grasp and anticipate consumer trust signals,” said GESAC CEO Roberto Barbieri.
Since its arrival in Naples in 2017, FR has carried over six million passengers to and from the city, significantly increasing citizen and business mobility and contributing to the growth of all tourism industries, with major jobs implications.
Barbieri added that a rapid vaccination program, “combined with the strict health protection measures implemented both on land and on board, would allow for a gradual recovery and continuous air connectivity.”
Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS during pushback at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita