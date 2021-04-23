LONDON – Ryanair (FR) has announced its summer service from Comiso (CIY), which will include up to 11 weekly flights on four routes to Brussels Charleroi, Frankfurt Hahn, Milan Malpensa, and Pisa.

The company reaffirms its commitment to Comiso and anticipates that its summer 2021 service will help to boost regional air traffic and the tourism sector’s recovery, though vaccination initiatives are still being implemented and Europe will reopen in time for the summer vacations.

Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

Statement from Ryanair

“As vaccination campaigns continue over the next few months, air traffic is expected to increase this summer,” FR Commercial Director Jason Mc Guinness said.

“We are pleased to announce our summer service from CIY, with a maximum of 11 weekly flights on four routes as part of our schedule for summer 2021.”

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

Statement from Soaco

“Summer 2021 consolidates a now secure relationship between CIY and FR, allowing us to respond to some of the most important transportation needs to and from the province of Ragusa and the Sicilian South East in general,” said Giuseppe Mistretta and Rosario Dibennardo, president and CEO of Soaco.

The CEO added, “Certainly, this annus horribilis for air travel has the potential for further developing shared programming, which was strongly conditioned between Soaco and FR, but it is very important for us that, in a context of substantial route contraction at a European level, the company has agreed to reconfirm all four routes that were already operational in the summer of last year on our airport.”