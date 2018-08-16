Ryanair Sued Over Flight Cancellations in Germany

MIAMI — Compensation company Flightright has taken up legal actions against Ryanair looking to obtain compensation for those passengers who have been affected by the recent pilot strikes in Germany.

Flightright disputes Ryanair’s claim of industrial action falling under ‘exceptional circumstances’ which the carrier states voids compensation claims from its passengers.

PHOTO: Ryanair.

The company said that Ryanair has “caused such a strike through years of wage-dumping and salami tactics in talks with the trade unions.”

Ryanair however, states that they have fully complied with the current EU compensation rules and laws set down under the EU261 regulation.

“Under EU261 legislation, no compensation is payable when the union is acting unreasonably and totally beyond the airline’s control, if it was within our control there would be no cancellations,” rebutted Ryanair in a statement.

Ryanair rebutted in a statement saying that “In 2 years during which there were over 15 days of pilot and cabin crew strikes, Lufthansa did not pay any EU 261 compensation.”

“Flightright should explain to the court why they took no action against Lufthansa, or why the UK CAA took no action against BA during their cabin crew strikes,” said Ryanair.

Last week, Ryanair said that they had invited FORSA to sit down and to continue negotiating any date after the planned flight crew strike which took place on Friday, August 3.

On August 2, however, FORSA informed Ryanair that they would not be attending the meeting and that a fifth strike is scheduled to happen on August 10—the 5th strike from 25% of the airlines’ Irish pilots.

Ryanair also said that the recent strikes from their Irish pilots had had ‘no effect,’ as only 20 of the airline’s scheduled 300 flights to/from Ireland had been canceled.

Looking Back At How The Dispute Started

Ryanair’s spat with its flying workforce began when 25% of its Irish Pilots called for strikes against the airline’s current salary structures.

The Irish pilots have held over five days worth of strikes over the past few months, threatening with more unless Ryanair meets their demands.

These strikes have replicated throughout the airline’s multiple bases and hubs around their vast European network, with pilots from Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, and Belgium joining in.

Tens of thousands of passengers have been affected by these disruptions, with the airline not willing to come forward with proper compensation.

The current legal claim from Flightright addresses the strikes that have crippled the airline’s operations in Germany.

Affected passengers in this region believe that these strikes are an issue of the airline and therefore falls under the category for flight compensation, as stated in the EU261 legislation.

Talks with Unions Have to Continue

On August 13, some progress was registered after Ryanair sat down with FORSA to continue looking for a proper solution.

However, after more than 12 hours in negotiations, FORSA has not reached an agreement with the ultra-low-cost carrier.

Talks are expected to continue today, which will see them enter the fourth day of negotiations.

FORSA is advocating on behalf of more than 350 pilots who are looking for an improvement over holiday leave, promotion, base transfers and compensation.

Both Ryanair and FORSA have declined to comment. Though it is likely that negotiations will continue as long as Ryanair cedes to some of the demands by the Irish flight crew syndicate.