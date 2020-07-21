Airways Magazine

Ryanair Shuts Down Germany Bases

July 21
14:44 2020
MIAMI – Low-cost carrier Ryanair (FR) decided to shut down all German bases by the end of IATA’s summer 2020 schedule. The decision comes after a failure to come to an agreement regarding pay cuts.

This entails the closing of the Frankfurt-Am-Main (FRA) base on November 1, 2020. Berlin Tegel (TXL) and Dusseldorf (DUS) will likely follow suit.

Photo: Luca Flores.

Just Three Votes Lead Ryanair To Close Germany Bases

The decision led to the closure of FR’s German bases. It came after the vote which saw 49.4% of German Pilots accept the salary reduction. What follows is an unspecified number of redundancies.

Hence, a light majority of German Pilots voted against a proposed deal to save FR, which in turn said was necessary due to COVID-19’s disruption.

This lead FR to release a memo saying, “Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have voted for job cuts and base closures when they could have preserved all the jobs.”

We must move on with alternative measures to deliver savings, which regrettably will mean base closures and dismissals” 

Photo: Luca Flores.

All Hope Is Not Lost

Vereinigung Cockpit stated before the FR announcement that it believed there was still hope to resolve the dispute. It also mentioned a still possible negotiation to start soon.

Albeit, their hope was to have the possibility to stop FR’s decision. The VC is still opposing the deal, saying the duration of the job security would have been until March 2021. The pay cuts would have been until 2024. 

Ryanair said it would stop basing planes at Frankfurt Hahn Airport (HHN) from the start of November. Pilots at the base are to receive letters with details of their notice period this week.

Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy, and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted. Follow me on Instagram @flyer_robbi

