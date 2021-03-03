MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) today announced it has joined the ‘Fueling Flight Initiative’ to support the implementation of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). The airline sees participation as an essential element to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the aviation industry.

In a press release, FR explained that the initiative provides recommendations to those who design EU policies on SAFs. Along with environmental groups, the carrier and other airlines team with research organizations to reach a consensus on the policies required to transition toward carbon-neutral flying.

Comments from Ryanair

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Tom Fowler, said, “We are delighted to join the ‘Fueling Flight Initiative’. Sustainable Aviation Fuels are a key component of airlines’ efforts on the road to carbon-neutrality. A transparent and future-proof regulatory framework for SAFs can support and equip airlines in their fight against climate change, and we are proud to be part of this.”

“With this new initiative, we take a further step to the achievement of our decarbonization targets and the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals”.

Comments from the EU Climate Foundation

Pete Harrison, the Executive Director of EU Climate Policy of the European Climate Foundation said, “The ECF is delighted that Ryanair has joined this initiative. Europe must ensure that future policies only promote the most sustainable fuels for reducing the climate impact of aviation. And the EU needs to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. The current Renewable Energy Directive does not ensure that fuels used in Europe meet the sustainability standards desired by civil society or leading airlines.

“In the ‘Fueling Flight Initiative’, aviation companies, research organizations and environmental groups have now reached agreement on this important topic. And we propose shared guidelines on how to minimize environmental impacts. Policymakers should take this into consideration when defining a policy framework that is fair, affordable and meets the highest sustainability standards without compromise.”

