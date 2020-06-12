Ryanair Resumes Connections to/from Naples Airport



MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) has announced that it will resume29 connections to/from Naples International Airport (NAP) on June 23 with the restoration of the Milan-Bergamo (BGY) flight.

The Irish airline is also increasing routes and frequencies starting July 1 as an integral part of its summer 2020 operations.

Campania, Amalfi Coast and Caserta links

Ryanair is happy to start connecting Campania with the rest of Europe, allowing all travelers to discover the millennial history and the many nuances that characterize this region.

From the multifaceted Naples, with its colors, the voices, and the unique landscapes that make it famous all over the world, to the enchanting nature of the Amalfi Coast and the Vesuvius.

A journey between past and present between ancient Pompeii and the majesty of the Royal Palace of Caserta are now an option with FR – a chance to get a taste the local food, wine delicacies, and genuine hospitality.

The connections, in addition to supporting the economy and regional tourism on which thousands depend on, will also offer the opportunity to encourage the flow of business and leisure passengers from NAP to other Italian regions.

Photo: Adrian Pingstone

Domestic and international connections

With direct connections all year round, FR will be an important link to some of the most important and popular European destinations.

The operation to/from NAP includes both national destinations – BGY and Venice (VCE) – and international destinations such as Barcelona (BCN), and​London Stansted (STN).

Additional European destinations include Brussels (BRU), Dublin (DUB), Madrid (MAD), Manchester (MAN), Malta (MLA), Budapest (BUD), Copenhagen (CPH), Lisbon (LIS), Berlin (BER) and Valencia (VLC).

Naples International Airport. Photo: Marco Macca

Statement from Ryanair

Chiara Ravara (39), Head of International Communications, said, “FR is pleased to announce that 29 routes to/from NAP will be restored starting from July 1st, as an integral part of the operating for the summer of 2020. The NAP-BGY flight will already be available from 23 June.”

Ravara went on to say that FR is proud to be able to resume connections for summer 2020 and to contribute to the recovery of the economy and regional tourism.”

The connections will allow “relatives and friends to reunite and millions of tourists, national and international, to discover the artistic, cultural and landscape heritage of our country and Europe,” said Ravara.

Photo: Marco Macca

Statement from Italian Airport management company GESAC

Societa Gestione Servizi Aeroporti Campani S.P.A. (GESAC) CEO Roberto Barbieri (67) on his part said, “The wide range of destinations offered by Ryanair confirms the dynamism and responsiveness of the company, present in Naples since 2017.”

“The restoration of connections is the result of a consolidated partnership with the company airport management, engaged in the gradual recovery of air connections, which represent fundamental economic development drivers for the entire Campania region.”