Ryanair, Irish Pilots Reach New Agreement

LONDON – Ryanair (FR) welcomed the acceptance by 100% of its Irish Pilots of a 4-year agreement which includes a 20% pay reduction, restored over 4 years, along with productivity improvements on rosters, flexible working patterns, and annual leave to minimize Irish Pilot job losses.

This agreement gives FR a framework to flex its operation during the COVID-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP).

Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Agreement details

Earlier this week, BALPA and Ryanair UK pilots accepted a similar deal to save jobs also with 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements.

The company has also signed agreements with the Fórsa union for its Irish based cabin Crew and the UNITE union for its UK cabin Crew on up to 10% pay reductions, fully restored over 4 years as well, as productivity improvements to save jobs. These cabin Crew agreements are currently out to ballot.

These agreements demonstrate that FR Pilots wish to work with the airline during the current COVID-19 crisis where FR will carry 50% less traffic at significantly lower fares for the foreseeable future.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg.EI-FTN taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP).

Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair CEO

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair CEO, said, “We welcome this week’s results in both Ireland and the UK of acceptance of a 4-year agreement on 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements on rosters and flexible working patterns to save the maximum number of Irish and UK Pilot jobs.”

Wilson also added, “The strength of this acceptance demonstrates the commitment from our pilots in Ireland and the UK to work with Ryanair as we work our way through this crisis over the next number of years.”

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson. Photo: Wiki Commons.