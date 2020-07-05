Airways Magazine

Ryanair, Irish Pilots Reach New Agreement

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Ryanair, Irish Pilots Reach New Agreement LONDON – Ryanair (FR) welcomed the acceptance by 100% of its Irish Pilots of a 4-year agreement which includes a 20% pay reduction, restored over 4 years, along with productivity...
  • Iberia Group Unveils Summer Flight Program LONDON – The Iberia Group has presented its summer flight program that will offer regular flights to over 50 destinations in Spain and the rest of Europe. Iberia (IB) and...
  

Ryanair, Irish Pilots Reach New Agreement

Ryanair, Irish Pilots Reach New Agreement
July 05
13:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Ryanair (FR) welcomed the acceptance by 100% of its Irish Pilots of a 4-year agreement which includes a 20% pay reduction, restored over 4 years, along with productivity improvements on rosters, flexible working patterns, and annual leave to minimize Irish Pilot job losses.

This agreement gives FR a framework to flex its operation during the COVID-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP).
Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Agreement details

Earlier this week, BALPA and Ryanair UK pilots accepted a similar deal to save jobs also with 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements.

The company has also signed agreements with the Fórsa union for its Irish based cabin Crew and the UNITE union for its UK cabin Crew on up to 10% pay reductions, fully restored over 4 years as well, as productivity improvements to save jobs. These cabin Crew agreements are currently out to ballot.

These agreements demonstrate that FR Pilots wish to work with the airline during the current COVID-19 crisis where FR will carry 50% less traffic at significantly lower fares for the foreseeable future.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg.EI-FTN taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP).
Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair CEO

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair CEO, said, “We welcome this week’s results in both Ireland and the UK of acceptance of a 4-year agreement on 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements on rosters and flexible working patterns to save the maximum number of Irish and UK Pilot jobs.”

Wilson also added, “The strength of this acceptance demonstrates the commitment from our pilots in Ireland and the UK to work with Ryanair as we work our way through this crisis over the next number of years.”

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson. Photo: Wiki Commons.
Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Cabin CrewHygiene MeasuresIrelandJob reductionspilot unionsPilotsRyanairSafety MeasuresSalaryTravelUKUnionsUnited Kingdom
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since I was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0