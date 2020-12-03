MIAMI – In a joint announcement from Boeing and Ryanair (FR) today, the latter says it will drastically increase the number of 737 MAX jets it plans to order. With the added 75 jets today, this brings FR’s total MAX order to 210.

The added jets are again the Boeing 737 8-200, which is the higher capacity version of the 737 MAX. FR is already the launch customer for this type, having placed its first order for 100 airplanes and 100 options in late 2014, followed by firm orders of 10 airplanes in 2017 and 25 in 2018.

The cabin layout will fit 197 passengers, an increase of 16% over the current aircraft flown by Ryanair. With the max number of seats on this model being 200, this will make for a packed cabin, and the galley has been shrunk compared to other models.

Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8 200. Photo: Joe G Walker

Statement from Ryanair CEO

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair Group CEO, stated “Ryanair’s board and people are confident that our customers will love these new aircraft. Passengers will enjoy the new interiors, more generous leg room, lower fuel consumption and quieter noise performance.”

“And, most of all, our customers will love the lower fares, which these aircraft will enable Ryanair to offer starting in 2021 and for the next decade, as Ryanair leads the recovery of Europe’s aviation and tourism industries.”

Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8 200 Test. Photo: Ryanair

Statement from Boeing CEO

“Ryanair will continue to play a leading role in our industry when Europe recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and air traffic returns to growth across the continent. We are gratified that Ryanair is once again placing its confidence in the Boeing 737 family and building their future fleet with this enlarged firm order,” said Dave Calhoun, president and CEO of The Boeing Company.

“Boeing remains focused on safely returning the full 737 fleet to service and on delivering the backlog of airplanes to Ryanair and our other customers. We firmly believe in this airplane, and we will continue the work to re-earn the trust of all of our customers,” Calhoun said.

Featured image: Ryanair’s new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200. Photo: Brandon Farris

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.