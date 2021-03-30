LONDON – Today, Ryanair (FR) announced it will open a Zagreb (ZAG) base and open 17 new routes from Zadar Airport (ZAD). The Croatian capital has not seen long-term low-cost service previously due to its pricing.

In the past few weeks, FR has been intensively adding flights to its Summer schedule. the carrier announced a massive UK expansion recently in addition to Milan Bergamo (BGY) and others.

Lauda Europe will base 2-2 A320s in Zagreb and Zadar. Photo: John Leivaditis / Airways Magazine

Zagreb Base

Ryanair will become the first low-cost airline to open a base in the Croatian capital. ZAG has previously received criticism for its expensive fees which did not cater to LCC airlines. According to EX-YU Aviation, the airport offered an 80% discount for airlines to open routes to destinations not served previously.

To make up for the high airport fees, airlines offered expensive flights. This possibly led to travel numbers did not rise as much in neighboring countries.

The airline will base two Lauda Europe (LW) A320 aircraft at the airport, creating 60 jobs. It will operate 36 weekly flights to 12 destinations. FR will serve the Charleroi and Bergamo routes from the respective bases and not from ZAG. Therefore, those ZAG will also see some Boeing 737-800s.

From To Frequency First Flight Zagreb (ZAG) Brussels Charleroi (CRL)* 2 weekly, 37 June 2nd ZAG Milan Bergamo (BGY)* 4 weekly, 2467 July 1st ZAG London Stansted (STN) Daily Sep 1st ZAG Oslo Sandefjor Torp (TRF) 2 weekly, 37 Sep 1st ZAG Karlsruhe (FKB) 3 weekly, 246 Sep 2nd ZAG Paris Beauvais (BVA) 2 weekly, 47 Sep 2nd ZAG Frankfurt Hahn (HHN) 3 weekly, 157 Sep 3rd ZAG München / Memmingen (FMM) 2 weekly, 15 Sep 3rd ZAG Dortmund (DTM) 2 weekly, 15 Sep 3rd ZAG Rome Ciampino (CIA) 3 weekly, 157 Sep 3rd ZAG Gothenburg (GOT) 3 weekly, 157 Sep 3rd ZAG Podgorica (TGD) 2 weekly, 26 Sep 4th

Ryanair’s routes from Zagreb. Map generated by Miklós Budai using Great Circle Mapper by Karl L. Swartz

Ryanair’s routes from Zadar. Map generated by Miklós Budai using Great Circle Mapper by Karl L. Swartz

Zadar Base

The low-cost giant will also open a seasonal base in Zadar, a Croatian coast city. The new base will bring 17 new routes in addition to 20 already served destinations. (Although, some “new” destinations were announced, but did not launch last year.) By basing two LW A320s between July and October, FR will create 60 jobs.

From To Frequency First flight Zadar (ZAD) Naples (NAP) 2 weekly, 15 June 4th ZAD Budapest (BUD) 2 weekly, 47 July 1st ZAD Liverpool (LPL) 2 weekly, 47 July 1st ZAD Warsaw Modlin (WMI) 2 weekly, 47 July 1st ZAD Bologna (BLQ) 2 weekly, 47 July 1st ZAD CIA 2 weekly, 47 July 1st ZAD Aarhus (AAR) 2 weekly, 15 July 2nd ZAD Maastricht (MST) 2 weekly, 15 July 2nd ZAD Wroclaw (WRO) 2 weekly, 15 July 2nd ZAD Bucharest (OTP) 2 weekly, 26 July 3rd ZAD Bremen (BRE) 2 weekly, 26 July 3rd ZAD Gdansk (GDN) 2 weekly, 26 July 3rd ZAD BVA 2 weekly, 46 July 3rd ZAD Vaxjö (VXO) 2 weekly, 37 July 4th ZAD Edinburgh (EDI) 2 weekly, 37 July 4th ZAD Newcastle (NCL) 1 weekly, 3 July 7th ZAD Bari (BRI) 1 weekly, 3 July 7th

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS(WL), EI-DHT. Photo by Marco Marca/Airways Magazine

