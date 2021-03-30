LONDON – Today, Ryanair (FR) announced it will open a Zagreb (ZAG) base and open 17 new routes from Zadar Airport (ZAD). The Croatian capital has not seen long-term low-cost service previously due to its pricing.

In the past few weeks, FR has been intensively adding flights to its Summer schedule. the carrier announced a massive UK expansion recently in addition to Milan Bergamo (BGY) and others.

Lauda Europe will base 2-2 A320s in Zagreb and Zadar. Photo: John Leivaditis / Airways Magazine

Zagreb Base

Ryanair will become the first low-cost airline to open a base in the Croatian capital. ZAG has previously received criticism for its expensive fees which did not cater to LCC airlines. According to EX-YU Aviation, the airport offered an 80% discount for airlines to open routes to destinations not served previously.

To make up for the high airport fees, airlines offered expensive flights. This possibly led to travel numbers did not rise as much in neighboring countries.

The airline will base two Lauda Europe (LW) A320 aircraft at the airport, creating 60 jobs. It will operate 36 weekly flights to 12 destinations. FR will serve the Charleroi and Bergamo routes from the respective bases and not from ZAG. Therefore, those ZAG will also see some Boeing 737-800s.

FromToFrequencyFirst Flight
Zagreb (ZAG)Brussels Charleroi (CRL)*2 weekly, 37June 2nd
ZAGMilan Bergamo (BGY)*4 weekly, 2467July 1st
ZAGLondon Stansted (STN)DailySep 1st
ZAGOslo Sandefjor Torp (TRF)2 weekly, 37Sep 1st
ZAGKarlsruhe (FKB)3 weekly, 246Sep 2nd
ZAGParis Beauvais (BVA)2 weekly, 47Sep 2nd
ZAGFrankfurt Hahn (HHN)3 weekly, 157Sep 3rd
ZAGMünchen / Memmingen (FMM)2 weekly, 15Sep 3rd
ZAGDortmund (DTM)2 weekly, 15Sep 3rd
ZAGRome Ciampino (CIA)3 weekly, 157Sep 3rd
ZAGGothenburg (GOT)3 weekly, 157Sep 3rd
ZAGPodgorica (TGD)2 weekly, 26Sep 4th
  • Ryanair’s routes from Zagreb. Map generated by Miklós Budai using Great Circle Mapper by Karl L. Swartz
  • Ryanair’s routes from Zadar. Map generated by Miklós Budai using Great Circle Mapper by Karl L. Swartz

Zadar Base

The low-cost giant will also open a seasonal base in Zadar, a Croatian coast city. The new base will bring 17 new routes in addition to 20 already served destinations. (Although, some “new” destinations were announced, but did not launch last year.) By basing two LW A320s between July and October, FR will create 60 jobs.

FromToFrequencyFirst flight
Zadar (ZAD)Naples (NAP)2 weekly, 15June 4th
ZADBudapest (BUD)2 weekly, 47July 1st
ZADLiverpool (LPL)2 weekly, 47July 1st
ZADWarsaw Modlin (WMI)2 weekly, 47July 1st
ZADBologna (BLQ)2 weekly, 47July 1st
ZADCIA2 weekly, 47July 1st
ZADAarhus (AAR)2 weekly, 15July 2nd
ZADMaastricht (MST)2 weekly, 15July 2nd
ZADWroclaw (WRO)2 weekly, 15July 2nd
ZADBucharest (OTP)2 weekly, 26July 3rd
ZADBremen (BRE)2 weekly, 26July 3rd
ZADGdansk (GDN)2 weekly, 26July 3rd
ZADBVA2 weekly, 46July 3rd
ZADVaxjö (VXO)2 weekly, 37July 4th
ZADEdinburgh (EDI)2 weekly, 37July 4th
ZADNewcastle (NCL)1 weekly, 3July 7th
ZADBari (BRI)1 weekly, 3July 7th

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS(WL), EI-DHT. Photo by Marco Marca/Airways Magazine

