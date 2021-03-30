LONDON – Today, Ryanair (FR) announced it will open a Zagreb (ZAG) base and open 17 new routes from Zadar Airport (ZAD). The Croatian capital has not seen long-term low-cost service previously due to its pricing.
In the past few weeks, FR has been intensively adding flights to its Summer schedule. the carrier announced a massive UK expansion recently in addition to Milan Bergamo (BGY) and others.
Zagreb Base
Ryanair will become the first low-cost airline to open a base in the Croatian capital. ZAG has previously received criticism for its expensive fees which did not cater to LCC airlines. According to EX-YU Aviation, the airport offered an 80% discount for airlines to open routes to destinations not served previously.
To make up for the high airport fees, airlines offered expensive flights. This possibly led to travel numbers did not rise as much in neighboring countries.
The airline will base two Lauda Europe (LW) A320 aircraft at the airport, creating 60 jobs. It will operate 36 weekly flights to 12 destinations. FR will serve the Charleroi and Bergamo routes from the respective bases and not from ZAG. Therefore, those ZAG will also see some Boeing 737-800s.
|From
|To
|Frequency
|First Flight
|Zagreb (ZAG)
|Brussels Charleroi (CRL)*
|2 weekly, 37
|June 2nd
|ZAG
|Milan Bergamo (BGY)*
|4 weekly, 2467
|July 1st
|ZAG
|London Stansted (STN)
|Daily
|Sep 1st
|ZAG
|Oslo Sandefjor Torp (TRF)
|2 weekly, 37
|Sep 1st
|ZAG
|Karlsruhe (FKB)
|3 weekly, 246
|Sep 2nd
|ZAG
|Paris Beauvais (BVA)
|2 weekly, 47
|Sep 2nd
|ZAG
|Frankfurt Hahn (HHN)
|3 weekly, 157
|Sep 3rd
|ZAG
|München / Memmingen (FMM)
|2 weekly, 15
|Sep 3rd
|ZAG
|Dortmund (DTM)
|2 weekly, 15
|Sep 3rd
|ZAG
|Rome Ciampino (CIA)
|3 weekly, 157
|Sep 3rd
|ZAG
|Gothenburg (GOT)
|3 weekly, 157
|Sep 3rd
|ZAG
|Podgorica (TGD)
|2 weekly, 26
|Sep 4th
Zadar Base
The low-cost giant will also open a seasonal base in Zadar, a Croatian coast city. The new base will bring 17 new routes in addition to 20 already served destinations. (Although, some “new” destinations were announced, but did not launch last year.) By basing two LW A320s between July and October, FR will create 60 jobs.
|From
|To
|Frequency
|First flight
|Zadar (ZAD)
|Naples (NAP)
|2 weekly, 15
|June 4th
|ZAD
|Budapest (BUD)
|2 weekly, 47
|July 1st
|ZAD
|Liverpool (LPL)
|2 weekly, 47
|July 1st
|ZAD
|Warsaw Modlin (WMI)
|2 weekly, 47
|July 1st
|ZAD
|Bologna (BLQ)
|2 weekly, 47
|July 1st
|ZAD
|CIA
|2 weekly, 47
|July 1st
|ZAD
|Aarhus (AAR)
|2 weekly, 15
|July 2nd
|ZAD
|Maastricht (MST)
|2 weekly, 15
|July 2nd
|ZAD
|Wroclaw (WRO)
|2 weekly, 15
|July 2nd
|ZAD
|Bucharest (OTP)
|2 weekly, 26
|July 3rd
|ZAD
|Bremen (BRE)
|2 weekly, 26
|July 3rd
|ZAD
|Gdansk (GDN)
|2 weekly, 26
|July 3rd
|ZAD
|BVA
|2 weekly, 46
|July 3rd
|ZAD
|Vaxjö (VXO)
|2 weekly, 37
|July 4th
|ZAD
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|2 weekly, 37
|July 4th
|ZAD
|Newcastle (NCL)
|1 weekly, 3
|July 7th
|ZAD
|Bari (BRI)
|1 weekly, 3
|July 7th
Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS(WL), EI-DHT. Photo by Marco Marca/Airways Magazine
