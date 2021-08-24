MIAMI – Europe’s Largest Low-cost Airline, Ryanair (FR) will cease all flights to and from both Belfast International Airport (BFS) and Belfast City Airport (BHD), two crucial gateways of Northern Ireland.

At the moment the airline continues to operate as per its summer schedule and demand is being met but at the end of the season, the airline will pull the plug on all its operations to and from Northern Ireland.

The effects will be felt hard by the locals as FR offers one of the best networks and lowest fares within the continent.

Photo: Airways

Statement from Belfast International Airport

“It is disappointing that Ryanair has now decided to withdraw operations from the entire Northern Ireland market at the end of October, having variously had a presence in all three local airports in recent years.”

“It has been a difficult period for aviation and a time when consumers need some stability and faith in the Northern Ireland air transport network.”

“As we have been anticipating such a move, we have been engaging with our existing and other new airlines to provide continuity on the routes to be vacated by Ryanair, and to help sustain employment in the aviation industry at a local level in Northern Ireland.”

Belfast International Airport Routes to Be Ceased

The airline will pull out service from Alicante (ALC), Barcelona-Girona (GRO), Gdansk (GDN), Krakow, London Stansted (STN), Malaga (AGP), Malta, Manchester (MAN), Milan-Bergamo (BGY), and Warsaw-Modlin (WMI) on October 30.

Belfast City Airport Routes to Be Ceased

And it is also believed that Ryanair will withdraw from the City Airport on September 12, which will see an end to flights to Alicante (ALC), Barcelona (BCN), Faro (FAO), Malaga (AGP), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Ibiza (IBZ), Valencia (VLC), and Milan-Bergamo (BGY) on September 12.