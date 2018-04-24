Ryanair Orders 25 High-Density Boeing 737 MAX 8s

LONDON – Boeing has announced earlier today that that Irish Low-Cost Carrier, Ryanair, has finalized a deal for an additional 25 high-capacity 737 MAX 200 aircraft.

This order is, yet again, a testament of the MAX program’s success, bringing an additional $3 billion worth of orders into the company’s backlog.

Growing the fleet with Europe’s largest low-cost carrier. Thanks @Ryanair for the continued commitment to the 737 with today’s order for 25 additional #737MAX airplanes. https://t.co/8sGPW9LtDB pic.twitter.com/u8zxJo5RFX — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) April 24, 2018

“We are pleased to announce the exercise of 25 Boeing 737 “Gamechanger” options, bringing our firm order to 135 737 MAX 8s,” Neil Sorahan, Ryanair’s Chief Financial Officer commented.

“The Gamechanger has eight more seats than our current 189-seat Boeing 737-800NG and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets… We look forward to taking delivery of our first Gamechanger in Spring 2019,” he said.

Boeing’s Ihssane Mounir said that Boeing is “delighted that Ryanair is deepening their commitment to the 737 MAX as they continue to grow their fleet and expand their network.”

“Ryanair’s follow-on order shows once again that the high capacity 737 MAX 8 is the perfect airplane for low-cost carriers. The airplane gives our airline customers more seats to serve their core markets, maximizing revenue potential at the best cost per seat in the industry,” he added.

Today, we announced an expansion of our Boeing 737 MAX 200 “Gamechanger” aircraft fleet 🛫 Here are all the details👇 pic.twitter.com/0b5SztZYUV — Ryanair (@Ryanair) April 24, 2018

Ryanair is the launch customer for the high-capacity variant of the 737 MAX 8 model, dubbed the 737 MAX 200.

After placing an order for 100 aircraft with an option for 10 more at the 2017 Paris Air Show, this plane will allow Ryanair to fit as many as 197 passengers, thus boosting their low-cost model even further.

The MAX 200 will increase the airline’s revenue potential and provide fuel efficiency costs of up to 14% in savings, as compared to the current 737-800s they have in its fleet.

Boeing and Ryanair’s relationship is very significant at this present time. The carrier has now ordered more than 650 aircraft that they are to receive over the next five to ten years whilst fleet modernization goes ahead.