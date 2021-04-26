LONDON – Ryanair (FR) announced its summer operation from Ancona Airport (AOI), including 10 weekly routes to three international airports: Brussels-Charleroi (CRL), Düsseldorf Weeze (NRN), and London Stansted (STN) airports as an integral part of its summer 2021 operation on Ancona.

Ryanair’s operations for the summer of ’21 on Ancona will include three routes from Ancona: to CRL up to 3 flights per week, NRN up to 2 flights per week, and STN up to 5 flights per week.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Statement from FR’s Commercial Director

Ryanair Commercial Director Jason Mc Guinness said, “While vaccination implementation programs will continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to grow this summer and we are pleased to announce our 2021 summer operation to Ancona, which includes up to 10 flights per week to three international routes.”

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

Statement from Aerdorica’s CEO

Aerdorica’s CEO, Engineer Carmine Bassetti, said, “After months of extreme difficulty for air transport, it seems that a window is opening up for the recovery of tourism.”

“Ryanair’s three historic destinations from Ancona are fundamental for both outgoing and incoming traffic as the Marche region boasts a great appeal both for tourists from Great Britain and for those from Germany and Belgium.”

“We look forward to developing an ever wider collaboration with the Irish carrier that may lead to the introduction of new connections.”