LONDON – Ryanair (FR) has announced that it will add several new national routes that will connect much of the Italian national territory.

The routes will be activated from December 1 all with two weekly frequencies, as part of the FR operation for winter 2020.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. SP-RKK on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

New National Routes

The new connections that will be active from December 1 are the following:

Routes Weekly frequencies Bari – Catania 2 Brindisi – Cagliari 2 Brindisi – Palermo 2 Cagliari – Palermo 2 Cagliari – Perugia 2 Lamezia – Perugia 2 Lamezia – Verona 2 Naples – Rimini 2 Palermo – Trieste 2

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. 9H-QBL taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

Jason McGuinness, Marketing Director at FR, said, “We are pleased to announce 9 new national routes in Italy, operational as of December 1, 2020. Italy is one of FR’s largest markets and we want to continue to support economic recovery, regional connectivity and tourism across the country.”