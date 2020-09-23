LONDON – Ryanair (FR) has announced it will open a new base at Paris Beauvais (BVA) on December 3, 2020, with two Boeing 737-8AS aircraft based at the airport. FR also has an investment of US$200m, and 32 winter routes, with two new to/from Paphos and Manchester, connecting Paris to 13 countries across Europe.

In addition, FR will boast connection from BVA to business hubs including Barcelona, Dublin, Lisbon, Madrid, and Milan; holiday destinations including Alicante, Bari, Faro, or Thessaloniki; and city break options such as Krakow, Rome, and Porto.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-DHT taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

Jason McGuinness, FR’s Director of Commercial, said, “We are delighted to announce a US$200m investment at FR’s fourth French base in BVA. This development will create over 2,300 direct and indirect jobs at a time when other airlines, including Air France (AF), retrench and reduce capacity and investment, despite receiving €7bn in discriminatory State Aid.”

McGuinness also said, “We are delighted to conclude this long term investment with BVA, who continue to work to deliver efficient operations and competitive airport charges, which offers the means for traffic growth and new routes at FR’s fourth French base.”

Statement from Paris Beauvais Airport

François Rubichon, BVA’s Chairman of the board, said, “Paris-Beauvais airport is delighted for this achievement and to see such a mark of confidence from our first airline partner, the leading European carrier, FR.”

“Our historic relationship has been strengthened and is now evolving to a new dimension with this operational base, its jobs, and the potential developments it will allow, especially in such challenging times for air transport.”

Rubichon also said, “BVA airport is the first base announced by FR in Europe since the beginning of the crisis and materializes the hard work carried out for several months between SAGEB and FR teams. All the employees and partners are looking forward to welcoming the first two aircraft and its Crews in December 2020.″