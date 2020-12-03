MIAMI – Irish LCC Ryanair (FR) has confirmed the opening of its fourth base in France, at Beauvais-Tillé Airport (BVA), 70km (35 miles) from Paris, French portal The Connexion reports today.

The base, with a cost of €165m (US$200m), is a reason for the airline to celebrate. FR is offering flights at €9.99 (US$12.15) for passengers.

“Despite being named ‘Paris’ Beauvais, the airport is in the Oise, and around 70km directly from central Paris, or 90km by road. It takes around one hour and fifteen minutes to reach Paris by shuttle bus, and a further 10-15 minutes to reach the centre of the city by public transport,” the report said.

Two Aircraft to Be Based at Beauvais

Two of FR’s Boeing 737s will be based at BVA, where there will initially be 60 new staff members based, with FR saying that the new base will create over 2,300 jobs, both directly and indirectly.

At its maximum capacity, the BVA base will operate 105 flights a week to 32 destinations in 13 European countries, plus twice-weekly flights to Paphos, Greece (PFO) and Manchester (MAN).

Ryanair director of commercial flights Jason McGuinness told the portal that “we are delighted to announce a US$200m investment at Ryanair’s fourth French base at Paris Beauvais Airport,” adding that “this development will create over 2,300 direct and indirect jobs at a time when other airlines, including Air France, retrench and reduce capacity and investment, despite receiving €7bn in discriminatory state aid.”

The statement refers to the fact that larger airlines have been reducing capacity and staff despite receiving government financial aid due to the pandemic.

Welcomed News Despite the Pandemic

The new French base has been seen as welcomed news in an industry hit hard by COVID-19. FR stopped almost all operations in April and May, servicing just 20 routes. The carrier increased operations in June and July, reportedly recovering to 50% of its 2019 levels.

Furthermore, the airline has plans to order more Boeing 737 MAX soon, “after the model was given the all-clear to fly following investigations into its safety that had grounded it for 20 months,” the portal said.

Walter Bloomberg also tweeted on his @DeItaone account that FR’s CEO said the carrier was also talking to Boeing about 737 MAX 10, bu that the deal was “not there yet.”

