LONDON – Ryanair (FR) today released its monthly customer service statistics, showing that 98% of November flights arrived on-time.

The ‘Rate My Flight’ customer experience survey for November indicates that 92% of 23,000 respondents rated their flight ‘Excellent / Very Good / Good’, as well as high ratings emerging for crew friendliness (94%), onboard service (93%), range of food & drink (86%), and boarding (90%).

Rate My Flight Excell /V Good / Good Customer Experience 92% Crew Friendliness 94% Onboard Service 93% Food & Drink Range 86% Boarding 90%

Statement from Ryanair

Dara Brady, Director of Marketing and Digital at FR, said, “FR Group Airlines carried 2m customers in November, and we are pleased that 98% of our flights arrived on time.”

“We’re delighted that 92% of customers surveyed (23,000), who have been flying with our new health guidelines, rated their FR flight in November as ‘Excellent/Very Good /Good’ using FR’s Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email.”

