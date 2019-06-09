Ryanair Expands Into Malta With New Subsidiary: Malta Air

MIAMI — The Irish ultra-low-cost giant, Ryanair, has announced plans to launch an all-new subsidiary company in collaboration with the Maltese Government. Malta Air will be fitted with re-branded Ryanair aircraft.

Ryanair can trace its origins back to 1985, when the late Tony Ryan formed a small airline operating a route from Waterford, Southern Ireland, to London-Gatwick, carrying approximately 5,000 passengers during its first year.

Photo: Adrian Pingstone

Today, Ryanair has grown to be one of the worlds most recognized and controversial brands in the skies. Now operating over 400 aircraft from 82 bases all across Europe, serving 226 individual airports, the airline continues to push to expand its portfolio with the introduction of new, subsidiary carriers.

Ryanair has a legendary reputation for cutting costs at every turn, streamlining the fleet to one aircraft, the Boeing 737-800, allowing flight and cabin crew to be used interchangeably across the entire network.

European Aviation Regulations allow any airline with a European AOC to base aircraft at any airport within the European Union, which has helped with the growth of airlines such as Vueling, Norwegian and EasyJet.

A series of Ryanair 737-800s on the ramp at one of the carrier’s European focus cities. Ryanair is Europe’s largest airline by passengers carried, and consistently one of the world’s most profitable airlines. (Credits: Ryanair)

Malta is an archipelago of islands in the Mediterranean Sea, popular with holidaymakers from all over Europe who flock the sandy beaches and ancient ruins during summertime. With a population of under half a million, it is the tenth largest island in the world and the fifth most densely populated country in the world.

Ryanair has been very late in splitting its operations between different business arms. In 2018, Ryanair Sun was launched to operate the vast majority of flights to and from Poland, offering charter services for Polish tour operators.

Allowing crew to be employed on Polish contracts inferior to those of the parent airline, a dedicated fleet of aircraft servicing the seven bases across the country transferred across from the mainline operation.

A similar story can be found in Austria with the launch of Laudamotion, although the airline launched with former Air Berlin aircraft at Vienna, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart routes were operated with mainline Ryanair aircraft.

The launching of the third whole-owned subsidiary, to be branded as Malta Air, will see Ryanair base operations at Luqa Airport (MLA) with a team of flight and cabin crew.

The aircraft will receive a new livery and branding. Already operating 61 routes from the island, all of which are expected to transfer across, there are plans for a maintenance base to be opened to service the fleet of six aircraft.

It is also rumored that up to 60 aircraft belonging to Ryanair based in Germany and Italy will be transferred onto the Maltese aircraft register. While these aircraft will still continue to fly Ryanair mainline flights, they will, however, sit on the Maltese register, which has seen a boost in recent years mainly attributed to business aircraft and the charter airline HiFly.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Maltese Tourism Minister, Konrad Mizzi said, “We had a tough, business-focused negotiation – which you’d expect from a global brand like Ryanair – but we are working to secure a fantastic deal for Malta.”

“Once concluded this will be an innovative partnership which forms part of our vision to develop Malta into an aviation hub in the heart of the Mediterranean – helping to secure a prosperous future for our children, and theirs,” he said.

Photo: Fabio Monterisi

There has been some concern about the impact the deal will have on the country’s flag carrier, Air Malta. Mizzi highlighted that the “government will continue to invest in Air Malta, which is growing and focusing on a different business model and market offering.”

Will Malta Air and Air Malta be able to coexist peacefully? Only time will tell. However, given that Air Malta still operates as a conventional full-service airline using the tried-and-tested hub-and-spoke model, the new Ryanair subsidiary will continue to operate as a point to point, ultra-low-cost airline.

The overarching question that arises is, how much demand is there in Maltese tourism to sustain these two carriers together?