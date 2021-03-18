MIAMI – Following a trend already initiated by several airlines, Ryanair (FR) is counting on a rapidly increasing demand for travel and announces a string of new routes for the Summer 2021 season.

The several press releases, issued by FR which terms itself as the number one airline in Italy, presents new services ranging from a Catania (CTA) to Sofia (SOF) flight on a twice-weekly frequency starting from July 1, three new routes from Treviso (TSF) to Oslo (OSL), beginning June 1, to Sibiu, Romania, (SBZ) effective July 1, and to Suceava, Romania, (SCV) starting June 4.

On the Italian run, FR Chiara Ravara, Head of Sales & Marketing and International Communications stated “We are pleased to announce the introduction of three new routes that, starting June 1, 2021, will connect Treviso to Norway and Romania, as part of Ryanair’s summer 2021 operations in the Italian market.

New Ryanair services

Flights from the United Kingdom

Continuing with the announcements, FR indicated that a new flight is planned between Birmingham (BHX) and Poznan (POZ) starting July 3, and a Liverpool (LPL) to Kaunas (KUN), beginning June 4. Both destinations are on a twice-weekly basis and are part of the carrier’s summer schedule for the United kingdom.

Flights from Spain increased during the Holy Week

On destination Spain, FR has announced an increase in frequencies from Palma de Mallorca (PMI) and Alicante (ALC) in occasion of the coming Holy Week. The increase reaches a total of almost 40000 seats and covers flights to destinations in Germany, 14 from PMI and 8 from ALC. The augmented flight frequency is set to last from March 28 to April 15.

Santorini to Tel Aviv launched

The carrier has also communicated on the new Santorini (JTR) to Tel Aviv (TLV) twice a week flight, starting July 3 and part of FR’s Greek summer schedule.

Zero booking charge extended

To further entice travelers, FR has also announced that the Zero Booking Charge is being maintained for all flights booked before June 30. This decision will make the booking of flights more versatile and comes in time for summer travel and vacations.

On this last subject, Dana Brady, FR Marketing Director, commented “the acceleration of vaccine campaigns will see the entire elderly and high-risk populations vaccinated by the start of summer, leading to an easing of travel restrictions and increased demand for Mediterranean beaches and elsewhere.”

Bady added, “Many of our passengers will be taking their first vacation in a year. So in order to offer flexibility and confidence to Ryanair customers, we have extended the waiver of our flight change fee for all bookings made until June 30. Our customers can book their well-deserved vacation with the peace of mind that they can change their travel dates free of charge until the end of October 2021.”

