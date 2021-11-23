MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) has announced the opening of its fifth base in Portugal with two new based aircraft, representing a US$200m investment.

The airline also announced the launch of ten new routes connecting Madeira (FNC) to mainland Portugal and other six European countries, establishing the region as a leading tourism destination.

With over 40 weekly flights across 10 new routes, including five exclusive routes, the carrier says its new base in Madeira proves its commitment to Portugal and further demonstrates FR’s ability to rapidly rebuild Portugal’s tourism economy.

Ryanair will run over 160 Portuguese routes to 15 countries next summer, giving TAP Air Portugal (TP) a run for its money.

New Summer 2022 Routes to Madeira

Brussels Charleroi Dublin Lisbon London Stansted Manchester Marseille Milan Bergamo Nuremberg Paris Beauvais Porto

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair CEO at FNC. Photo: Ryanair

Comments from Ryanair, ANA- VINCI Airports CEOs

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new base in Madeira, which will deliver increased connectivity with 2 based aircraft and 40 weekly flights across 10 new routes, connecting Madeira with cities such as London, Paris, Dublin, Milan, and Manchester on a year-round basis.”

“This US$200m investment will not only boost Portugal’s economy by driving vital tourism but will also create more than 60 direct jobs in the region and over 400 on-site jobs in Madeira.”

ANA- VINCI Airports’ CEO, Thierry Ligonnière, said, “The announcement of Ryanair’s base in Madeira for the summer of 2022 is excellent news for the Autonomous Region of Madeira. This base is the result of a partnership with Ryanair, the Madeira Tourism Promotion Association, and the Portuguese Tourism Board.”

“In addition to reinforcing the existing partnership between VINCI and Ryanair, this base will allow, through the opening of 5 new routes in 2022, a significant increase in Madeira’s connectivity, boosting the diversification of tourist markets, so important for the recovery and growth of tourism in the region.”