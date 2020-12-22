LONDON – Ryanair (FR) announced today it will base an additional aircraft at Naples airport (NAP) as part of its operation for Summer 2021, offering a total of 46 routes and a 20% growth in FR traffic at NAP.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-DHT taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Naples Base Update

Ryanair’s Naples base will include:

Four based aircraft (1 more with an additional US$100m investment)

46 routes, including 17 new for summer 2021

150 weekly flights – with a 20% increase

Connections with leisure destinations such as Zakynthos, Mallorca and Zadar, city breaks in Edinburgh and Paris as well regional connections with Alghero, Cagliari and Turin

Over 1,920 direct and indirect jobs

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

Jason McGuinness, FR Commercial Director, said, “FR is delighted to add a fourth aircraft to the Naples base, especially at a time when other airlines in the region are making cuts.”

“We have always had a solid relationship with Naples, with our first passenger at NAP in 2017 and we have been flying further since then 6 m travelers to/from the destination.”

“This investment will support local employment, one better connectivity, tourism and economic recovery in the region. Our operational for the summer of 2021 of Naples will be the most consistent so far, with a total of 46 routes (including 17 new routes) and over 150 flights each week.”

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Naples Airport

Roberto Barbieri, CEO of NAP, said, “We are fully dedicated to the accelerated resumption of air transport in our region.”

“The investment FR is particularly significant at such a difficult time and is a vital step towards more rapid improvement of air connectivity, which will stimulate tourism and the local economy linked to the airport of Naples.”

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS during pushback at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

