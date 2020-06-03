Ryanair May Traffic Drops 99.5%

MIAMI – Today Ryanair (FR) published its traffic statistics for the month of May, showing a 99.5% drop with only 0.07million passengers transported compared to the same period in 2019 (14.1 million).

According to the published report, FR operated only 701 scheduled flights in May, including a series of return flights and medical flights on behalf of various EU governments. The report also states that 99% of FR’s flights arrived on time during the said month.

However, due to some restrictions and limitations by EU governments, minimum traffic is to be expected in June. The same statistics show there is a drop on the budget forecast, which sees a downward decrease of -17%, going from €145.8m to €121m.

Things could change between late June and early July, though, as FR announced that it can guarantee 40% of its total network with about daily 1000 flights.

Daily and/or weekly flights are planned on the main routes, since FR is trying to restore the service on the greater number of routes, rather than operating a high-frequency service on a reduced number of routes.

Photo: Joe G Walker

Pre–flight and onboard prevention measures

To guarantee compliance with the anti-contagion rules, the low-cost airline makes it known that health safety will be guaranteed through measures that include a reduced number of checked bags, online check-in, and boarding pass downloads on smartphones.

In addition, what might be the new normal when flying, FR will carry out temperature checks before boarding, not to mention at airport entrances, and expects the now obligatory use of masks at all times, both in the terminal and onboard the aircraft.

Ryanair’s Crew is also responsible for wearing masks or other face coverings.

Further, limited on-board service will be provided, including pre-packaged drinks and snacks, and all transactions taking place without the use of cash.

In-flight, cues for the lavatory will also be prohibited and will now be accessed individually and upon request.

Finally, FR invites passengers to wash their hands regularly and to use the appropriate disinfectants present at airport terminals, all this pending that the public health situation will improve in the coming months.