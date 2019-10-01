Ryanair Launches Summer 2020 Schedule: 737MAX Limiting Growth?

LONDON – European low-cost carrier Ryanair has today unveiled its plans for its Summer 2020 scheduling.

This new schedule includes 14 brand new routes on the network, bringing the count to more than 500 routes in total, which will deliver around 46.3 million passengers per annum.

It is also understood that in the 21 UK airports it serves, 35,000 jobs will be supported too.

Photo: Aldo Bidini

Commenting on the scheduled launch was Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, who expressed delight on the airline’s behalf.

“Ryanair is delighted to bring the lowest emissions and fares to the UK with our Summer 2020 schedule, with 14 new routes at our UK airports, and more than 500 routes in total, which will deliver 46.3 million customers p.a. and support 35,000* jobs at our 21 UK airports.”

The brand new routes are as follows:

Year-round routes: Edinburgh to Bydgoszcz – Twice per week. Manchester to Pisa – Twice per week. Stansted to Cluj – Thrice per week. Stansted to Kosice – Thrice per week. Stansted to Terceira – Once per week.

Summer services: Exeter to Alicante – Twice per week. Edinburgh to Bucharest – Thrice per week. Stansted to Dresden – Thrice per week. Stansted to Essaouira – Twice per week. Luton to Krakow – Four times per week. Luton to Seville – Thrice per week. Manchester to Katowice – Thrice per week. Manchester to Milan Malpensa – Five times per week. Manchester to Prague – Nine times per week.



Ryanair also mentioned that there will be expanded frequencies on 46 other routes.

Could there have been more route launches?

This is very promising news for Ryanair with the new routes, and will still be a reflection on continued passenger number increases.

However, with the delays to deliveries of the Boeing 737MAX200 Gamechanger, Ryanair did have to slow down the growth of route launches.

With the airline having 200 units on order, and none being delivered yet, it does beg the question of how much stronger the route expansions could have been had it not been for the MAX crisis.

Photo: Joe G Walker

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said in July that the airline “remains committed to the 737 MAX aircraft, and now expects that it will return to flying service before the end of 2019, however, the exact date of this return remains uncertain.”

O’Leary conceded that delivery delays will extend into 2020, with the months forecasted as January and February providing certification goes to plan.

The carrier can only take delivery of six to eight units every month, which means it is now planning its Summer 2020 scheduled based on the delivery of 30 737 MAX 200s by the end of May 2020—about 58 units less than expected before problems arose with the MAX.

Ryanair will no doubt be banking on Boeing to get the aircraft recertified going into the new year, which if it happens, could mean more routes launched as a result. But in time, we’ll see what happens.