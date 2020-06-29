Ryanair Launches New Routes from Cyprus

LONDON – Today Ryanair (FR) announced two new routes from Cyprus to the Netherlands and Poland, commencing August 3 as part of its extended summer 2020 schedule.

The new routes will operate twice weekly from Paphos Airport (PFO) to Eindhoven and Gdansk.

Cypriot customers can book a trip to the Netherlands and Poland, for travel until October on FR’s website.

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

Lowest fares from Ryanair

Chiara Ravara (39), Head of International Communications at FR, said, “We’re delighted to announce 2 new twice-weekly flights from PFO to Eindhoven and Gdansk commencing from 3 August as part of our extended 2020 summer schedule.”

Ravara also added, “Cypriot customers can now book a trip to the Netherlands and Poland, flying on the lowest fares with FR, Europe’s favourite airline.”

Ryanair issues health regulation ahead of service resumption

The company has released a set of health regulations that travelers have to abide by, as it is set to resume operations on 1 July.

The use of masks and visors will be mandatory at all times in the airport terminal and on board the aircraft, with the Crew also abiding by the regulation for the whole duration of the flight.

In addition, temperature checks on all persons entering the airport will be carried out.

Finally, to avoid contact on board, only card payments will be accepted for inflight purchases, with services limited to pre-packaged snacks and drinks.

Statement from Ryanair

The airline said that there would be no queuing at any time, with customers not allowed to dwell in boarding stairwells and air bridges. Queuing will also not be allowed on board for the toilets.

The airline encouraged travelers to use online and contactless services for check-in and boarding passes. During boarding, automatic boarding pass scanning will also be performed.

“At FR we are doing everything we can to return to flying so we can reunite friends and family, allow people to return to work, and begin to restart Europe’s tourism industry, upon which millions of jobs, especially for young people, now depend,” said Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson (55).