Ryanair Launches New Naples-Vienna Route

LONDON – Today, Ryanair (FR) announced a new route from Naples to Vienna. Three connections per week will start in October 2020 as part of FR’s scheduled operation for winter 2020.

Italian passengers can now book a winter holiday in Vienna. The flights carry a new set of health measures that FR has implemented to protect its customers and Crew.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-FTD on final at Naples International Airport (NAP).

Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

Chiara Ravara (39), Head of International Communications at FR, said, “Ryanair is excited to launch the Naples-Vienna route with 3 weekly frequencies, starting in October, as an integral part of the operation for winter 2020. Naples customers can now book flights to Vienna until March 2021.”

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. 9H-QDH taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Italian airport management company GESAC

Roberto Barbieri (67), Naples Airport CEO, said, “Thanks to the collaboration with FR, Naples Airport has seen a growing number of destinations served by the Irish airline, one of the most important European low cost and the first airline in Italy for passengers carried.”

“The company continues to see Naples as a stopover of reference and on which to continue investing, further proof of this is the launch of the new Naples-Vienna section from August 1 which will continue in the winter months.”

Barbieri also said, “In this difficult historical moment for our sector, FR confirms itself as a strategic partner for the traffic recovery and the development of connectivity: an extremely positive signal for the territory.”

Ryanair B737-8AS reg. SP-RSH taking off from Naples Internazional Airport (NAP).

Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc, the largest European air group, is the parent company of Buzz, Lauda, ​​Malta Air & Ryanair DAC. The group carries 149 m passengers p.a. (pre Covid-19).

On over 2,500 daily flights from 79 bases, connecting over 240 destinations in 40 countries with a fleet of over 470 aircraft, with an additional 210 Boeing 737s in order, which will allow Ryanair Holdings to lower fares and increase traffic to 200 million passengers pa in the next 5-6 years.

Ryanair Holdings has a team of over 17,000 highly qualified professionals in the aviation sector who have guaranteed the primacy in Europe for punctuality and a safety record for 35 years.

The company is the greenest group of airlines in Europe and customers who choose a FR flight can reduce their CO₂ emissions by up to 50% compared to the other 4 major EU airlines.

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita