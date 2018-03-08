Airways Magazine

Ryanair to Launch Eight New Routes from Malta

March 08
16:00 2018
MIAMI — Ultra-low-cost carrier, Ryanair will launch eight new routes from Malta as part of its winter schedule to Barcelona, Bratislava, Budapest, Paris-Beauvais, Porto, Pescara, Seville, and Tallin.

According to the carrier, with these new additions, Ryanair will have 48 routes that will fly an estimated 2.5 million customers through Malta Airport next year.

The Barcelona route is expected to be operated with a four-time a week frequency; Bratislava, Budapest, Porto, Pescara, and Seville will have flights two weekly fights; Paris Beauvais will serve a three-time a week flight and Tallinn with a weekly service.

“We are pleased to launch Ryanair’s Malta winter 2018 schedule, with 48 routes to 17 countries,” said Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs.

Additionally, the Irish carrier launched on Wednesday a new environmental policy that will allow Ryanair lower CO2 emissions and noise pollution.

Ryanair’s environmental policy include: Investing billions in the newest, most fuel-efficient aircraft, committing to ambitious environmental targets and to eliminate all non-recyclable plastics within 5 years and allowing customers to offset the carbon cost of their flights. All to become Europe’s greenest and cleanest airline.

“Operating the youngest fleet in Europe, high load factors and efficient fuel burn, has enabled us to continuously lower our CO2 emissions to become the greenest airline in Europe. Furthermore, customers can now offset the carbon cost of their flight by making a voluntary donation to a climate charity at the end of the booking process, and we have committed to going plastic-free across our operations over the next five years,” added Jacobs.

Also, Ryanair’s COO, Peter Bellew, said, “We are pleased to launch our Environmental Policy, which cements our commitment to continuously improving the carbon efficiency of our operations. By minimizing fuel and energy consumption, reducing noise pollution and relentlessly supporting global emissions targets, we will play our part in addressing climate change. We will lead the way through these initiatives, and our progress will be published annually on our website and in our annual report.”

