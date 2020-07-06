Ryanair June Traffic Falls to Almost Nill

LONDON – Ryanair (FR) published its traffic statistics for the month of June, showing a 97% drop with only 0.4m passengers transported compared to the same period in 2019 (13.6m).

According to the published report, FR operated only 2.800 scheduled flights in June. The report also states that 95% of FR’s flights arrived on time during the said month.

The same statistics show there is a drop on the budget forecast, which sees a downward decrease of -27%, going from €144.3m to 107.2m.

Photo: Ryanair

Customer refunds following June results

Ryanair also confirmed that it was making rapid progress in processing customer refunds for flights canceled during the period from March to June as a result of Government imposed Covid-19 flight cancellations.

Since the Ryanair Dublin offices reopened on 1 June last, additional refunds staff have been trained to eliminate the backlog of customer refund requests with the following results:

All March cash refund requests have now been cleared.

At the end of June, 50% of April cash refunds have been cleared.

By 15 th July, the balance of April cash refunds will be processed.

July, the balance of April cash refunds will be processed. By the end of July, all of May and most of June cash refunds will also be processed.

These figures include passengers who have accepted travel vouchers and/or free moves onto flights that are now being operated by FR in the months of July, August, and September.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP).

Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Ryanair want open borders

Ryanair has recently called on the Irish Government to remove any confusion over air travel to/from Europe as the UK joined with the rest of Europe in removing quarantines and other restrictions on flights and holidays to the EU.

Ryanair wants to get the business going as soon as possible, as the carrier and its Irish Pilots have agreed on a 4-year deal that includes a 20% pay reduction, along with productivity improvements on rosters, flexible working patterns, and annual leave to minimize Irish Pilot job losses.