LONDON – Ryanair (FR) published its traffic statistics for the month of July. For the month, FR shows a 70% drop or 4.4m passengers transported compared to the same period in 2019 (14.8m).

According to the published report, FR operated approximately 40% of its normal July schedule with a 72% load factor. The report also states that 97% of FR’s flights arrived on time during the month.

The same statistics show there is a drop on the rolling annual. It sees a downward decrease of -35%, going from 148.2m to 96.8m.

This is an improvement for the airlines. On July 27, FR presented its Q1 earnings report that showed traffic numbers fell by 99%. Specifically, Q1 2020 saw FR’s traffic fall from 42 million passengers handled to just 500,000.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: ©Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Customers Rate Ryanair

The airline also released its July “Rate My Flight” customer experience scores. It shows that 90% of the nearly 54K respondents rated their flight “Excellent/Very Good/Good.”

The scores also include high ratings for Crew friendliness (94%), onboard service (91%), range of food & drink (84%), and boarding (88%).

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. SP-RKK on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

Dara Brady, Director of Marketing and Digital at FR, said, “FR carried over 4m customers in July, and we are pleased that over 97% of our flights arrived on-time. The company operated at 40% of capacity in July and will operate at around 60% in August.”

Brady also said, “We’re delighted that 90% of customers surveyed (nearly 54k) who have been flying with our new health and safety guidelines rated their flight in July as ‘Excellent/Very Good /Good’ using Ryanair’s Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email.”

The Director said FR welcomes this feedback, as it encourages the airline to continuously improve its customer service. “This is particularly important feedback during these times of COVID, when we are regularly assessing the effectiveness of our new health and safety measures and as we continue to work with our people to ensure our guidelines are followed.”