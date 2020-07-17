Airways Magazine

Ryanair Extends Removal of Flight Change Fees

July 17
19:28 2020
MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) announced today that it will be extending the removal of flight change fees for September bookings.

After already doing the same for July and August, the airline has decided to give more flexibility to passengers as the COVID-19 continues to affect travel. 

Customers who book their flights in September will be able to alter their plans without a change fee until December 31, 2020. 

Photo: Luca Flores.

Comments from Ryanair

Ryanair Director of Marketing and Digital Dara Brady said, “In order to provide as much flexibility and confidence as possible for our customers this summer, we have extended the waiving of our flight change fee to new Sept bookings.”

“As the holiday season will be prolonged this year, customers can now plan a well-deserved break knowing that flights in July, Aug, and now Sept can be moved without any flight change fee if their travel plans change.”

By making these changes, FR hopes to avoid more cancelations in the wake of COVID-19’s severe impact on the aviation industry. 

Photo: Ryanair

Cost cutting Measures

While this change fee waiver extension is good for customers, this week FR announced that it would cut its Ireland-UK schedules for the months of August and September by up to 1,000 flights, with the loss of over 200,000 passengers.

Ireland maintains a defective quarantine restriction on EU visitors even as the UK and Northern Ireland last week opened up air bridges to most EU countries.

Kochan Kleps

Kochan Kleps

New York City based aviation photographer and enthusiast. Writer, social media editor and photographer for Airways Magazine.

0