LONDON – Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (FR) unveiled a new investment plan for its third main hub, Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY).

With over 600 weekly flights and 100 routes in total, the new plan proposes the addition of a new aircraft, as well as two new routes to Banja Luka (Bosnia) and Belfast City (Northern Ireland) from Milan.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS in Naples Capodichino Airport Photo: Marco Macca

Summer Program

The summer programming by FR for 2021 provides, below:

20 based aircraft (one additional – US$100m investment), supporting 600 on-site jobs in total

100 routes in total

Two new routes to Banja Luka (Bosnia) and Belfast City (Northern Ireland), both with two frequencies per week

Increase of flights to various destinations including Alghero, Lanzarote, Naples, and Trapani

Over 600 weekly flights

Connections with tourist destinations such as Chania and Mallorca, with perfect destinations for a city break such as Berlin and Lisbon, as well as national connections with Catania and Naples.

Ryanair’s Boeing 737-8AS taking off from Rwy 35L in MXP Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Statement from Ryanair’s CEO

Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair, said, “Thanks to the implementation of the vaccination programs which will continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to grow this summer and we are pleased to announce an additional aircraft based in Milan Bergamo, Ryanair’s largest base in Italy with 20 aircraft in total.”

Despite the impact of the pandemic, BGY has enormous potential and resilience and we are sure that the region will see a prompt recovery supported by air transport.

Ryanair customers can now book their summer flights and can move their travel dates twice without paying until the end of October 2021 any surcharge, paying only the eventual price difference between the original flight and the new one. However, flights must be booked by midnight on Sunday, March 28.

Test flight for a brand new Ryanair 737MAX 8-200. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Statement from SACBO

Giacomo Cattaneo, SACBO Aviation Director, said, “We welcome Ryanair’s programs at Milan Bergamo airport for summer ’21, which sees the number of routes grow, with the introduction of the first scheduled connection to Bosnia and Herzegovina from our airport and the growth of the routes with Northern Ireland.”

Cattaneo added that there was full confidence in the resumption of flying and that the growing offer of flights would meet the travel demand safely after all the months without flying. “We are excited to step up operations thanks to the increased number of flights that Ryanair has announced. They will also be an important driving force for the economy of the territory and of our entire Region.”

Test flight for a brand new Ryanair 737MAX 8-200. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Fleet Growth with the Arrival of the 737 MAX

Due to the expansion of FR’s network, the LCC is currently receiving the first Boeing 737 MAX 8-200s, bringing the total number of aircraft in the fleet to 686, including 475 Boeing 737-800NGs and one Boeing 737-700NG.

The first MAX order, signed at the end of 2014, called for the delivery of 100 types with an option for another 100, with FR orders for 10 in 2017 and 25 in 2018, totaling 135 Boeing 737 MAXs. In addition, FR signed a contract for another 75 MAX planes on December 3, bringing the total number of MAX planes to 210.

The first plane will be delivered in April, with a total of 24 aircraft scheduled for delivery during the summer peak. Four of the twenty-four will be based in BGY for the duration of the year.

The aircraft achieves noteworthy improvements; in addition to being the most operated aircraft in history, it has 4% more seating, a 16% reduction in fuel consumption, and is 40% quieter.

featured image: Test flight for a brand new Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

