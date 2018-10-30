Ryanair Expands Into Ukraine With New Base In Lviv

LONDON — The controversial ultra-low-cost-carrier has just opened an all-new base in Lviv, Ukraine. Ryanair is jumping into the Ukranian market with its second destination into the country.

Following a half-year drop of 7% in profits, the airline is venturing into a slightly underserved market in this part of Europe, aiming to boost revenues and continue the positive trend that it recorded in its latest financial results.

Ryanair recorded revenue growth by 8% eight from €4.43 billion to €4.79 billion, with passenger numbers growing by 6% from 72.1 million to 76.6 million in the first half of the year.

From Lviv, Ryanair launched three times per week service to Krakow, which is the first of five routes that the airline will operate from its newest base.

The other four routes feature a three times weekly service to Dusseldorf-Weeze, London-Stansted, Memmingen, and Warsaw-Modlin thrice weekly.

Ryanair will boost this base’s operations with 14 weekly flights, aiming to carry a total of 250,000 customers by the end of its first year of operations.

Olga Pawlonka, Ryanair’s Sales & Marketing Manager for Central/Eastern Europe and the Balkans commented on this new route. “We’re pleased to officially launch our first Lviv flights with 5 new Lviv winter 2018 routes to Dusseldorf-Weeze, Krakow, London-Stansted, Memmingen, and Warsaw Modlin,” she said.

“Lviv customers and visitors can look forward to the lowest fares in Europe when they make advance bookings for their holidays.”

Tetyana Romanovska, CEO of Lviv Airport expressed significant gratitude over Ryanair’s operations. “Today we are witnessing aviation market growth in Ukraine and particularly in Lviv, which is becoming more competitive and affordable. Thus, the dreams of many Ukrainians to fly cheap have come true.”

“We are also happy about the fact that Ryanair launches five new routes at once to/from Lviv, which is only the beginning of our fruitful and active cooperation,” she said.

Romanovska then continued on the development of the airport since negotiations began with the Irish LCC. “Since the beginning of negotiations with Ryanair, Lviv airport has been developing intensively and crossed the line of 1 million passengers handled last year,” she explained.

“This year we have already carried 1.35 million passengers,” she added. “We are planning to reach 1.65 million passengers by the end of the year, and this time due to Ryanair customers.”

Overall, this is another market that Ryanair can now capitalize on in terms of market share.

No doubt that if the flights are successful, we will see an increase in new routes and frequencies from the respective airports going into Winter 2019/Summer 2020.