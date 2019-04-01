Ryanair Expands Cork Strategy with $100m Extra Investment

LONDON – Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has today announced it will be investing an extra $100m into Cork Airport in Ireland.

The airline has unveiled plans which would see an additional aircraft based at the airport for the Winter 2019 schedule, which is forecasted to carry 1.2 million customers annually.

This means that two aircraft will be based at the airport, offering Ryanair the opportunity to launch five new routes.

Commenting on the news was Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz.

“Ryanair is pleased to add another aircraft at our Cork base (2 aircraft in total) as part of our Cork Winter schedule with 15 routes, including 5 new routes, which will deliver 1.2m customers p.a. as we continue to grow our Cork routes, traffic, tourism and jobs.”

Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy said: “We are delighted to see our biggest airline partners, Ryanair, expand their route network from Cork Airport this summer.”

“The new routes are among the top requested destinations from our passengers.”

“Their addition to Cork Airport’s 2019 Summer Schedule gives holidaymakers choosing to fly from the south of Ireland even greater destination choice this holiday season.”

Alicante, Budapest, Katowice, Malta and Poznan are the new routes, each of which will operate on a twice weekly basis.

This means that 15 routes will operate out of the Irish Airport.

These numbers represent a 17% growth in traffic out of Cork Airport by the carrier.

30 brand new jobs will also be created at the airport as a result, as well as it supporting 900 on-site jobs annually.

It remains clear that even if profit warnings are issued by the airline, it still has the resources to expand further out of its network.

Where else the carrier will expand to and from is unclear at the moment, but it will be with no doubt that due to the frequencies of these upgrades, more from across Europe will be expected soon.

It is also good news for Cork Airport as it can expand on its passenger number potential.

The airport has forecasted that 2.6 million people are expected to travel through, which is an increase of 8% compared to 2018 forecasts.

These new routes from Ryanair and others could tip the balance in making that target a reality.