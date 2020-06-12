Airways Magazine

Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways Launch Legal Action Against UK Government

June 12
04:29 2020
MIAMI – Ryanair (FR), easyJet (U2), and British Airways (BA) have launched legal action against the UK government. The three airlines request an expedited review into the 14-day quarantine rule which went into effect on Monday June 8.

The new quarantine measures include a 14-day quarantine to any arrivals in the UK. The only exceptions are travelers arriving from Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man after more than a 2-week stay.

As other countries are gearing up to start flights again, IAG’s Willie Walsh expects the new rules will heavily damage the recovery chances for July. Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary also was heavily critical of the new rules.

This blanket quarantine has also upset businesses in other sectors within the UK.

In addition, O’Leary, who has downplayed Government measures for airlines as absurd, said in an interview that “either the government pays for the middle seat or we won’t fly,” as new guidelines would not allow full tickets for passengers, affecting the expected profits per flight.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary.

April 2020 UK GDP Report

The Office for National Statistics reported this morning that the GDP for the UK dropped by 20.4% in April 2020.

This downturn is already more than 3 times greater than the downturn experienced in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. From February 2008 to March 2009, the contraction of the GDP was only 6.9%.

During April 2020, the Air Transport Sector in the UK experienced a -92.8% growth.

In many other sectors, the contraction experienced in April was the worst since records began in 1997.

