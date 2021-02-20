MIAMI – Banking on some relief from the pandemic, Ryanair (FR) is giving out some hope by opening a new Spanish destination for Danish travelers.

Effective July 1, 2021, a new service will start between Billund (BLL), Denmark, and Barcelona (BCN), one of the top destinations served by FR. The flight is set to operate on a twice-weekly schedule at a fair price.

Via a press release, FR’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said, “We are pleased to announce a new Billund to Barcelona route, commencing on July 1, 2021, as part of our Danish Summer 2021 schedule.”

Free Postponement, Date Changes

Mindful that COVID restrictions change regularly, FR is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all bookings made prior to March 31, 2021. Customers can now book flights knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so free of cost until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate this new Barcelona route, the airline is launching a seat sale for travel from July 1, 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, February 21, 2021.

