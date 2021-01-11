LONDON – Ryanair (FR) released monthly customer service statistics, according to which 92% of December flights arrived on time.

The results relating to the “Rate My Flight” customer experience in December 2020 show that 89% of the 11,000 respondents rated their flight as ‘Excellent/Very Good/Good’, recording high ratings for the courtesy of crew (94%), service on board (92%), choice of food and drink (86%) and boarding procedures (84%).

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. 9H-QDE pushing back at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

Dara Brady, from FR, said, “FR carried 1.9 million passengers in December and we are pleased to report that 92% of our flights arrived on time.”

“Daily sanitation measures are applied, masks are required on board and contactless transactions are favored to ensure that our customers feel safe when they fly with us.”

“We are pleased that 89% of customers surveyed (11,000), who flew with our new health and safety guidelines, rated their FR flight in December as ‘Excellent/Very Good/Good’ using the feature ‘Rate My flight’.”

