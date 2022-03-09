DALLAS – Ryanair (FR) has had to cut 19 Lisbon flights after flag carrier TAP Air Portugal (TP) decided to cling to unused landing slots at Lisbon Airport (LIS). The flight cuts result in the cancellation of 5,000 flights and 900,000 passengers.

Ryanair had to give up three aircraft at LIS due to the lack of landing slots. According to its CEO, Michael O’Leary, the Irish ultra-low-cost carrier has made several attempts to intervene with the Lisbon government on the matter, but to no avail.

Ryanair says the flight cancelations will cost the Portuguese capital €250m in tourism income this summer. O’Leary’s voiced his concerns, remarks that reignited a long-running conflict between legacy airlines and FR, as well as rivals such as Wizz Air (W6).

Back in January, FR accused Lufthansa (LH) of “blocking its slots” to protect itself from competition from low-cost airlines. LH chief executive Carsten Spohr later revealed that the German airline was compelled to operate half-empty flights to keep its slots under EU rules.

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320-200 CS-TNX. Photo: Arturo LaRoche/Airways

Comments from Ryanair CEO

“We deeply regret all these unnecessary disruptions to passengers on these canceled flights and the loss of 19 routes caused solely by TAP’s blocking of unused Lisbon Portela slots in Summer 2022,” said the FR chief executive.

O’Leary continued, “This anti-competitive slot blocking obstructs growth, and delays the recovery of traffic, tourism, and jobs at Lisbon Portela, to the detriment of the Lisbon economy.”

“The loss of these 19 Lisbon routes and 5,000 flights this Summer, means that Lisbon’s post-Covid recovery will now lag behind other major EU capital cities,” he added.

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8 9H-QAL – Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways