Ryanair UK (FR) has announced the temporary closure of its UK, Ukraine and Morocco routes amid the UK's new COVID-19 strain outbreak, and following the UK CAA's decision to introduce wet-leased aircraft for FR flights out of the UK.

According to the airline’s statement, the affected routes include those domestic from London, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Belfast and Derry. The closure of the routes also sheds light on what FR has to deal with regarding Brexit, as its UK subsidiary was set up to support its business on the heels of UK’s separation from the EU.

In addition, FR cited in the statement that the operation halt was an “unnecessary loss of connectivity to the UK economy” in a moment when this connectivity was highly needed. This would be even worsened due to the end of the Brexit transition in just 10 days, the carrier said.

The airline further said that the policy introduced by CAA’s Director David Kendrick was “inexplicable,” and that it was also “regrettable” as there seemed to be a blindness to the needs of UK consumers and businesses.

Further Declarations from Ryanair

In addition to the halted operations, an FR spokesperson said the carrier could not comply with these new and “impractical” requirements at 10 days’ notice. Two years ago, the airline and the CAA agreed on Brexit contingency arrangements.

As a consequence, the carrier is calling Kendrick and his management staff to respect their long-standing agreement and the CAA’s own established policy. Continuing with these already agreed measures would facilitate the return of the suspended routes as soon as possible, according to the airline.

