LONDON – Ryanair (FR) called on all EU Governments to adopt the EU “Traffic Light” System without delay, prior to the EU Council meeting in Brussels on October 13. Under the new “Traffic Light” System, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) confirmed it is safe to travel to 15 EU countries without any travel restrictions.

According to FR, Europe’s aviation and tourism industries cannot suffer any delay to adopt this new system, as millions of jobs are at risk, and as Europe moves into a very difficult winter season.

This common EU framework will help restore confidence in air travel and end the contradictorily different national policies across Europe that have damaged customer demand, according to the airline.

Ryanair CBoeing 737-8AS reg. 9H-QBL taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

EU Countries with No Restrictions

The new EU “Traffic Light” System allows safe travel to/from 15 countries listed as “green” and “amber” with no restrictions. For the 15 “red”-listed countries, there may be restrictions in place (e.g. pre-departure/on arrival testing).

EU table

The new “Traffic Light” System also recommends that member states apply a regional approach where possible to ensure regions or islands with low levels of Covid are not penalised.

According to FR, health experts, including the WHO and the ECDC, confirm that quarantines do not work, and air travel represents minimal risk for the spread of the virus. The adoption of the system will allow families to reunite and businesses to thrive, as the world recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-DHS taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

Eddie Wilson, FR CEO, said, “We urge all EU Govts to adopt the EU “Traffic Light” System without delay. Europe’s aviation and tourism industries cannot afford further job losses, and until a vaccine is available, we must learn to live with the virus.”

“The implementation of this coordinated regional approach will help restore consumer confidence ahead of a difficult winter season, and also allow all airlines plan for Summer 2021, with millions of jobs dependent on the recovery of our aviation and tourism sectors.”

Wilson also said, “As confirmed by the WHO, aviation is not responsible for an increase in EU Covid rates and quarantines simply don’t work. EU Govts need to act fast and implement the system immediately following next week’s Council meeting and give Europe’s tourism economies the relief that’s much needed.”