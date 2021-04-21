MIAMI – Continuing with its network expansion program, Ryanair (FR) has announced new services out of Brussels South Charleroi (CRL) with a destination to the Greek Islands and Croatia.

According to Aviation24.be, with effect from July next, FR offers flights to Heraklion (HER) two per week, Zakynthos (ZTH) one per week, Santorini (JTR) two per week, and Zagreb (ZAG) two per week. At the same time, FR announced an increase in flights to Chania (CHQ), plus one, and Rhodes (RHO) plus one bringing these two last destinations at a total of three flights per week.

The new services are part of FR program “Belgian Summer 21” and are set to start in July 2021. FR has already announced the expansion of the flight program from the UK, Italy, Croatia, and Denmark and has indicated that up to two changes in flight dates will be allowed free of charge until the end of October.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8 EI-FRO – Photo : Pablo Gonzales/Airways

Comments from officials

Ryanair is counting on an easing of travel conditions as a consequence of massive vaccination programs. FR’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness, said, “As vaccination rollout programs continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar this summer and we are delighted to announce four new routes from Brussels Charleroi to Heraklion, Zakynthos, Santorini, and Zagreb, as well as additional flights to Chania and Rhodes from July as part of Ryanair’s Belgian Summer 2021 schedule.”

The new FR flight program was welcomed by Philippe Verdonck, CRL Airport CEO, stating, “This announcement is very good news for Brussels South Charleroi Airport and shows the excellent long-term partnership with Ryanair. Thanks to vaccination roll-out efficiency and in accordance with sanitary measures, our passengers can book their travel to these summer destinations.”