Ryanair, BALPA Shake Hands on Pilot Pay Cuts

July 02
11:10 2020
MIAMI – Following its restructuring amid the current crisis, Ryanair (FR) and UK Pilot union BALPA today have agreed to a 4-year arrangement with pay cuts to preserve jobs during the airline’s recovery.

For July, the company has announced 1,000 daily flights to, at least, 200 European airports to increase its frequency in an attempt to return to sustainable levels.

Photo: Ryanair.

Pay Cuts To Be Restored over Time

The carrier and BALPA agreed on a 20% pay reduction. The arrangement detailed that the percentage cut will be restored over a 4-year period.

New conditions for Pilots also include productivity improvements on rosters, flexible working patterns, and annual leave to minimize UK Pilot job losses, said FR in today’s statement.

The agreement was voted in favor by 96% of BALPA members as a way to “save the maximum number of UK Pilot jobs,” said FR CEO Eddie Wilson.

Wilson added that this voting outcome demonstrates the commitment of the Pilots with the airline while it works its way through the crisis over the next years.

PHOTO: Ryanair.

Flexibility to Get Through The Crisis

With more operations, Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary already said that carrier’s Crew, maintenance teams, and aircraft would back into service.

Now, they will have to handle an increase of 90% of the airline’s network in comparison with the company’s operations prior to the pandemic.

The agreement implies a flexible framework for the airline’s recovery during the following years. Consequently, FR would have the time and the staff to carry more operations and to use its cash to maintain itself afloat.

