LONDON – Ryanair (FR) announced yesterday additional flights commencing from December 17, allowing family and friends to finally reunite this year.

In response to strong demand and as part of its commitment to bringing its European customers together this Christmas, FR announced a total of 24 additional flights from Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and the UK.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-DHT taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Flights Schedule

ROUTE WEEKLY FLIGHTS Bucharest–Charleroi 3 (+1) Charleroi–Athens 4 (+1) Gothenburg–Malaga 3 (+1) Gothenburg–Alicante 4 (+2) London Stansted–Athens 9 (+2) London Stansted–Bucharest 9 (+5) London Stansted–Budapest 12 (+1) London Stansted–Malaga 13 (+1) London Stansted–Seville 2 (+1) Manchester–Fuerteventura 3 (+1) Manchester–Lanzarote 6 (+3) Milan Bergamo–Gran Canaria 3 (+2) Milan Bergamo–Tenerife 4 (+2) Paris Beauvais–Porto 16 (+1)

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. SP-RKK on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Ryanair

Jason McGuinness, FR’s Director of Commercial, said, “We are delighted to announce an additional 24 flights this December and January, just in time to fly everyone home to celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.”

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS during pushback at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

