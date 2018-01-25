Ryanair Announces $300m Investment at Manchester Airport

MIAMI — Ryanair has announced an additional investment into Manchester Airport (MAN).

The $300m extra investment will base three additional aircraft at the airport and will be used for the newly updated Summer 2018 routes to Agadir, Almeria, Barcelona Reus, Belfast, Cagliari, Palermo, Ponta Delgada, Porto, Rhodes and Venice Treviso.

These aircraft will be used on already existing flights and will offer up to an extra 300,000 seats per year to the carrier’s 57 routes from the Northern Gateway.

Ryanair believes that they will be on track to deliver an extra 4.9 million customers to their destinations from the airport.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said, “Ryanair is delighted to announce an additional investment of $300 million at Manchester with three extra based aircraft for our peak summer 2018 schedule, bringing the total investment at Manchester to $1.2bn.”

Jacobs added that Ryanair will deliver “an exciting set of 10 new Manchester summer routes, some of which are connecting with Manchester for the first time, and add an extra 300,000 summer seats to the schedule.”

“Over the past four years, Manchester has been one of our fastest growing bases in the UK and this year summer numbers will grow again by a further 9%,” he said.

Julian Carr, Manchester Airport’s Aviation Director also commented on the expansion. “We are pleased to see Ryanair add three additional aircraft to Manchester Airport. As well as increasing its route network and options for passengers, it also creates jobs for people here in the North West. We look forward to the routes starting and the added international connectivity they offer our 27.8m passengers.”

In total, 12 aircraft will be based at the airport, increasing the capacity to carry up to 9 million passengers per annum. It will also support up to 3,675 jobs on site.

Ryanair’s 10 new summer routes will have the following frequencies:

Agadir – 2 weekly

Almeria – 2 weekly

Barcelona Reus – 2 weekly

Belfast – Daily from March 2018

Cagliari – 2 weekly

Palermo – 2 weekly

Ponta Delgada – 1 weekly

Porto – 3 weekly

Rhodes – 2 weekly

Venice Treviso – 3 weekly

Based on the already competitive low-cost market that is operating out of Manchester, it looks as if Ryanair has shrugged off any competition with this new investment.

These route additions are as a result of some holiday operators—such as Thomas Cook and TUI—not being able to offer prices as low as Ryanair can offer.

For Ryanair’s main competitor, EasyJet, the further investment could potentially put pressure on them to lower prices on specific routes such as Belfast and Porto.

For the other routes that Ryanair is to launch, they should be in relatively good stead to increase passenger numbers within the carrier but maybe within the airport as well.