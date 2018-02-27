Ryanair Announces 11 New Seasonal Routes from Edinburgh; Closes Glasgow Base

MIAMI — Ryanair is to launch 11 new routes for the winter season from Edinburgh to Berlin, Derry, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Lisbon, Memmingen, Stockholm Skavsta, Riga, Seville, Sofia, and Tallinn.

Also, the Irish ultra-low-cost carrier will close its Glasgow base from November 2018.

The aircraft and the five routes operated from the Glasgow base to Derry, Lisbon, Sofia, Riga, and Berlin are expected to move and be served from Edinburgh Airport.

Ryanair’s COO, David O’Brien, said the airline will close a “weaker Glasgow market” due to a low fare demand, even though the company “regrets these cuts.”

“Sadly the weaker Scottish market is even weaker still in Glasgow, which simply can’t bear the burden of APD at £13. This should not come as a surprise to the government; we did say that our growth in Glasgow was based on their promise to abolish APD, which morphed into a promise to half APD, which suddenly has disappeared into the ether and quite frankly we don’t have any more patience. There are other markets in the UK and Europe which offer a more compelling proposition,” he stated.

Glasgow Airport said it was “bitterly disappointed” by Ryanair’s decision, warning that 300 jobs could be affected as a result.

However, Ryanair’s Glasgow’s Summer 2018 schedule will be operated as planned. It offers 23 routes to destinations like Alicante, Gran Canaria, and Malaga; as well as the services from Dublin, Krakow, and Wroclaw to Glasgow will continue without disruptions.

“As a result, we will transfer our Glasgow International based aircraft to Edinburgh in November where we will offer 11 new low fare routes (45 in total including London Stansted) and deliver over 3.5m passengers per annum at Edinburgh Airport. To celebrate our Edinburgh expansion, we are releasing seats for sale from just £16.99 for travel until the end of May and available for booking until midnight Thurs 1 March,” informed O’Brien.