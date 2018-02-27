Airways Magazine

Ryanair Announces 11 New Seasonal Routes from Edinburgh; Closes Glasgow Base

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • This Month in the Airways: The End of An Era 747-400 Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 265th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994: If you’re truly passionate about traveling around the world, a busy airport cannot be an issue, nor...
  • Airbnb Looking to Launch a New Airline MIAMI — Airbnb CEO and founder, Brian Chesky, revealed that his company is working to launch a new airline to offer customers a “one-stop shop” for flights and accommodation. The project...
  

Ryanair Announces 11 New Seasonal Routes from Edinburgh; Closes Glasgow Base

Ryanair Announces 11 New Seasonal Routes from Edinburgh; Closes Glasgow Base
February 27
09:58 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Ryanair is to launch 11 new routes for the winter season from Edinburgh to Berlin, Derry, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Lisbon, Memmingen, Stockholm Skavsta, Riga, Seville, Sofia, and Tallinn.

Also, the Irish ultra-low-cost carrier will close its Glasgow base from November 2018.

The aircraft and the five routes operated from the Glasgow base to Derry, Lisbon, Sofia, Riga, and Berlin are expected to move and be served from Edinburgh Airport.

READ MORE: Ryanair Announces $300m Investment at Manchester Airport

Ryanair’s COO, David O’Brien, said the airline will close a “weaker Glasgow market” due to a low fare demand, even though the company “regrets these cuts.”

“Sadly the weaker Scottish market is even weaker still in Glasgow, which simply can’t bear the burden of APD at £13. This should not come as a surprise to the government; we did say that our growth in Glasgow was based on their promise to abolish APD, which morphed into a promise to half APD, which suddenly has disappeared into the ether and quite frankly we don’t have any more patience. There are other markets in the UK and Europe which offer a more compelling proposition,” he stated.

Glasgow Airport said it was “bitterly disappointed” by Ryanair’s decision, warning that 300 jobs could be affected as a result.

However, Ryanair’s Glasgow’s Summer 2018 schedule will be operated as planned. It offers 23 routes to destinations like Alicante, Gran Canaria, and Malaga; as well as the services from Dublin, Krakow, and Wroclaw to Glasgow will continue without disruptions.

READ MORE: Ryanair Expands Into Middle East With New Jordan Flights

“As a result, we will transfer our Glasgow International based aircraft to Edinburgh in November where we will offer 11 new low fare routes (45 in total including London Stansted) and deliver over 3.5m passengers per annum at Edinburgh Airport. To celebrate our Edinburgh expansion, we are releasing seats for sale from just £16.99 for travel until the end of May and available for booking until midnight Thurs 1 March,” informed O’Brien.

126
Tags
EdinburghGlasgowRyanair

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.