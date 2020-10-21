MIAMI – Just in time for the mid-Term break, Ryanair (FR) has added a number of flights from the UK to Greece. These new flights were announced yesterday, and take advantage of the travel corridor between the two countries.

The New Flights

The new flights will depart from three different UK airports; London Stansted, Birmingham, and Manchester. The destinations will be Santorini and Crete in Greece.

Flights will begin on the 24th of October, and are available to be booked. The exact flights will begin on the following days:

Birmingham to Crete – 24 October

London Stansted to Santorini – 25 October

London Stansted to Crete – 25 October

Manchester to Crete – 25 October



The Second Wave

As Covid cases increase across Europe, travel corridors, where passengers will not need to quarantine upon return, have become very important. Greece has been very successful in keeping the virus under control, even while keeping their borders open to tourists. Other summer destinations have not been so successful.

In all likelihood, the situation will only get worse in the next weeks before it starts to get better, so FR’s attitude of getting people some last minute vacation is a good one. With an upcoming holiday season under threat from virus related rules and regulations, this might be the only real time people have to relax and unwind.