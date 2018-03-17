Airways Magazine

Ryanair Adds Flights to Turkey from Bratislava

Ryanair Adds Flights to Turkey from Bratislava

Ryanair Adds Flights to Turkey from Bratislava
March 17
08:10 2018
MIAMI — Ryanair launched its first flight to Dalaman, Turkey, departing from Dublin and Bratislava, as part of the carrier’s Summer 2018 flights schedule. Starting June, both routes will operate once a week.

Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, David O’Brien, expressed: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our entry into the Turkish market, initially with two routes to Dalaman from Dublin and Bratislava commencing in June.”

Likewise, the Dublin-based carrier, on Friday, March 16th, released seats for sale in order to celebrate the new operations.

Furthermore, it will become the airline with the highest number of regular flights from Bratislava since 2005.

Last week, Ryanair announced eight new routes from Malta as part of its winter schedule to Barcelona, Bratislava, Budapest, Paris-Beauvais, Porto, Pescara, Seville, and Tallin.

According to the carrier, with these new additions, it will have 48 routes that will fly an estimated 2.5 million customers through Malta Airport next year.

As of today, Ryanair connects 35 countries across 87 bases in Europe, making over 2000 flights with an all-Boeing fleet of 420 aircraft, which includes one Boeing 737-700, and 419 Boeing 737-800.

Also, it’s expecting additional 50 Boeing 737-800 and 110 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 200, to be delivered by the end of 2018 and starting 2019, respectively.

Ryanair’s Boeing 737 MAX 200. PHOTO: Ryanair.

